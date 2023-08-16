As Virginia is the least restrictive state in the South when it comes to abortion access, House Democrats are launching a series of digital ads warning that current abortion laws will not be the same if more Republicans are elected to the state legislature this year.

The first ad, which launched Wednesday, features clips of broadcast news reports discussing abortion laws in states like Tennessee and West Virginia (both of which have abortion bans with limited exceptions)

"Just look what's happening around us," said the narrator in the 30-second ad titled "Take it from them."

The ad also featured a recent audio clip of John Stirrup, a Republican candidate in a Prince William County House district, who said he would “support a 100% ban.”

(Stirrup made the surreptitiously recorded comment to an abortion-rights backer who posed as an abortion opponent.)

Abortion battle continues along Virginia-Tennessee border An unassuming and unmarked small brick building has managed to hold the attention of protesters for the year since Bristol Women’s Health set up shop on the Virginia side of Bristol, just across the state line from Bristol, Tennessee.

Stirrup, who is running in a competitive district, expressed support for a total abortion ban in two separate recordings that abortion-rights backers made this summer and he did not dispute their authenticity, The Washington Post reported.

He later told the Post that he would also support the proposal Gov. Glenn Youngkin backs to bar most abortions after 15 weeks.

The Democrats' ad, along with candidate-specific ads, will run in 14 battleground districts. With all 140 seats in the House of Delegates and state Senate up for election this year, a handful of competitive districts gives both parties a chance to gain or hold onto a majority in each chamber. Democrats now control the Senate while Republicans control the House of Delegates.

Abortion is legal in Virginia for any reason up to the end of the second trimester, or about 26 weeks of gestation. Abortions occurring later require three physicians to sign off on the procedure and assert that the pregnant person’s life or mental health is at extreme risk.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion access last summer, many states began implementing a variety of restrictions or bans on the procedure.

GOP proposals included bans of most abortions after 15 weeks, bills declaring that life begins at conception, and a bill by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, an OBGYN, that would have moved Virginia’s 26 week limit back to 22 weeks.

While legislators said they would not criminalize people who seek abortions, some proposed bills outlined penalties for people who perform the procedure if it is outlawed.

Many Virginia GOP candidates have since backed Youngkin’s 15-week proposal, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. Rather than use the word “ban,” some candidates have said the proposal would allow abortion up to almost four months.

“I plan to support the governor’s consensus proposal to put an almost four-month limit on abortions with exceptions for the life of the mother and the heinous crimes of rape and incest,” Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, previously told The Times-Dispatch. Brewer is in a competitive contest with Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk, in Senate District 17, based in the city of Suffolk and Isle of Wight County.

“A ban is a ban is a ban,” said Lexi White, a policy director with REPRO Rising.

Democrats are emphasizing abortion access as voters cast ballots between September 22, when early voting begins, and Election Day on Nov. 4.

“It’s happening all around us - abortion bans, women being jailed, and preventable medical emergencies. And the Virginia GOP wants to take us backwards and make us the next Florida or Mississippi. We can’t let that happen,” House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said in a release.

“That’s why we launched these ads to ensure every single voter knows their rights are at stake this fall.”