In the year since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade — a 1973 ruling that federally protected abortion access — Virginia remains the least restrictive Southern state. A shift in that status hinges on this year’s elections where Virginia’s entire state legislature is on the ballot.

While Democrats (who have a majority in the Senate) are hoping to hold the line and protect access, Republicans (who have a majority in the House) are proposing a variety of restrictions. Amid redistricting, both parties have the chance through a few competitive districts to gain or retain control of both chambers.

The issue has already surfaced prominently in elections this year — first when former NFL player Aaron Rouse flipped the 2nd Senate District Democratic in a January special election, and later in primaries like Laschrecse Aird in the 13th Senate District. Aird, who was endorsed by several reproductive rights organizations, toppled Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who’d fashioned himself “a pro-life Democrat” and signed onto an unsuccessful 20-week ban with Republicans last year.

Abortion is legal in Virginia for any reason up to the end of the second trimester, or about 26 weeks of gestation, and later abortions are legal if three physicians sign off that the pregnant person’s life is at risk.

“We're really excited to see victories from folks like Lashrecse Aird in the Senate, in the Virginia primary,” said Lexi White, policy director at the abortion-rights organization Repro Rising Virginia. “We are confident that there are some seats in the House that we can successfully flip this fall.”

While several primaries and conventions were tantamount to election a handful of House and Senate seats will be competitive in the general election.

“Depending on what our state Senate and House look like, we would advance things that would protect human life,” said Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, an organization that lobbies the legislature in support of abortion-restricting laws.

'A reasonable attempt to find consensus'

While Democrats and reproductive rights groups have stressed that “abortion is on the ballot this year,” Republican lawmakers are outlining where they stand on the issue in various shades of red.

One of those lawmakers, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, faces a competitive challenge from Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico. Amid redistricting, the new senate map has a Democratic lean. While VanValkenburg has vowed to support continued abortion access, Dunnavant has carved out a nuanced stance on the issue.

In line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, she told The Times-Dispatch that she supports banning abortion after 15 with exceptions for rape, incest, severe fetal anomalies or when the life of the life of the pregnant person is threatened. Dunnavant said that when carrying a pregnancy to full term is not possible, early births can happen where current law allows for later-term abortions. She called her proposal “common sense” and born from her insights as an OB-GYN doctor.

“The additional piece of common sense is you take that up until a baby's viable and can live and then after that you don't have abortion,” she said. “That's also shaped by my experience as an OB-GYN, delivering preterm babies, and seeing the increasing successes of the [neonatal intensive care unit] over the life of my practice.”

Fetal viability has no widely adopted definition, but is often argued to be between 22 and 24 weeks. Dunnavant’s initial attempt at changing Virginia’s abortion law was not too far off this mark this past winter.

Dunnavant had been among a handful of lawmakers tapped by the governor last summer to work on abortion laws. While Youngkin had been outspoken about supporting a 15-week bill, Dunnavant’s original proposal moved the deadline for abortions to the 22-24 week range.

“I think it was a reasonable attempt to find consensus,” she told The Times-Dispatch at the time. “You shouldn’t have an abortion when a baby can live outside the mom.”

Meanwhile, the Youngkin-backed 15-week proposals also failed this session — carried by retiring lawmakers Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, in the Senate and Del. Kathy Byron, R-Lynchburg, in the House. Similar proposals are likely to see revival next session and have garnered support from several GOP candidates.

David Owen, who is the GOP candidate in the 57th House District, plans to support a 15-week bill.

“Abortion is a personal decision and there are times where this is a discussion women need to have with their doctors. This is why I support a woman’s right to choose up until 15 weeks, and will also always protect exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother,” he said.

Owen will face Democratic nominee and nurse practitioner Susanna Gibson in the competitive Henrico-area district in November. The overturn of Roe v. Wade played a pivotal role in Gibson’s desire to run for office.

Senators Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, along with Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, had proposed “life-at-conception” bills that were defeated this year.

Glenn Sturtevant, who topped Chase in a Republican primary last month for Senate District 12, is already planning to support a 15 week ban.

“I am 100% pro-life and I support Gov. Youngkin's bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks,” Sturtevant told The Times-Dispatch in a candidate questionnaire ahead of the primary.

Former York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs, who is challenging Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg in Senate District 24, also supports 15 weeks. So does Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, the GOP nominee for the 17th Senate District who will face Del. Clint Jenkins, D-Suffolk in November.

“I plan to support the governor’s consensus proposal to put an almost four month limit on abortions with exceptions for the life of the mother and the heinous crimes of rape and incest,” she said.

District 17 leans Republican but has given Democrats an edge in congressional races and the 24th District’s voting turnout in recent years has swung between parties in statewide and congressional races.

More than support for abortion restrictions, Brewer noted that she will continue efforts to support people who chose to carry their pregnancies to term.

“As a child of adoption, I have worked in the House of Delegates to reform our foster care system to make it easier for women who chose to give up their child to do so and make it easier for families to adopt,” Brewer said. “We must provide more support for women, not less."

'It's a critical moment for us'

The goal is shared with a Democratic candidate in a competitive race in Northern Virginia.

Democratic nominee Russet Perry for the 31st District wants to both help her party hold the line on keeping Virginia’s current abortion access as well as seek ways to support people who chose not to abort through adoption counselors and lower health care options.

The district, which includes portions of Fauquier and Loudoun counties, was once reliably Republican. Perry, a former CIA officer, will face entrepreneur Juan Pablo Segura in a competitive district where contention over parents’ input in schools gave Youngkin a critical issue in his successful 2021 campaign.

Segura is backing Youngkin’s 15-week goal and called it a “reasoned proposal.”

But for White, of ReproRising, “a ban is a ban is a ban.”

She noted the influx of out-of-state patients seeking the procedure as other states have enacted stricter abortion laws and how some Virginia patients have to travel to receive the procedure.

“It's a critical moment for us to continue to fight at the state level to make sure that patient access to care is not jeopardized,” White said.

Some Southwest Virginia localities aren’t waiting to see how the pendulum swings on state laws and this year’s elections. Places like the city of Bristol along with Washington, Tazewell, and Russell counties have considered or passed ordinances or resolutions to restrict abortion clinics from entering or expanding — which could set those localities up for legal challenge.

The “sanctuary for the unborn” style resolutions are not legally binding, but signal where a locality stands on the matter, while the zoning ordinances might be challenged legally, as abortion regulation is the state legislature’s purview. Cobb, of the Family Foundation, which consulted with some of the localities, asserts that the ordinances are legal.

Meanwhile, near the North Carolina border, Grayson County is considering an ordinance to prohibit the mailing of abortion medications. The considered ordinance cites the Comstock Act, a dormant federal law that hadn’t been enforced during the nearly 50 years of Roe. A public hearing on the ordinance will happen later this year and a local group has already threatened legal action if it is adopted.

Meanwhile, as long as states have the purview to regulate abortion, Virginia stands at a crossroads to continue access — and be a destination for patients in surrounding states too, — or join its neighbors in enacting restrictions.

“While there may be expressed consensus, perhaps around something like a 15 week ban, we know that you know, all bans are harmful to our ability to have full agency and autonomy over our own bodies and lives,” she said. “We'll continue to fight any and all bans that come our way.”

