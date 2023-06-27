Virginia’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, voting rights group Protect Democracy and law firm WilmerHale are taking Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, state elections officials and a handful of local registrars to court.

The plaintiffs filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District on behalf of formerly incarcerated individuals. The suit comes months after Youngkin’s administration quietly adjusted the process for restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated people.

The plaintiffs want the court to declare that the Virginia Constitution violates the Reconstruction-era Virginia Readmission Act “and enjoin Defendants from denying the fundamental right to vote to Virginia citizens who have been convicted of crimes that were not common law felonies at the time the Virginia Readmission Act was passed in 1870.”

Once an automatic process upon completion of a prison sentence, people with felony convictions must now apply for consideration to have their rights restored. While the shift is within Youngkin’s purview through the state constitution, it walks back bipartisan efforts on the parts of three previous governor administrations to streamline restorations.

Defendants are listed as Youngkin, Department of Elections commissioner Susan Beals and some election board members along with registrars in the localities where the plaintiffs reside.

But more than the actions of the current governor, the suit challenges how Virginia’s state constitution disenfranchises people who have felony convictions and alleges it violates a federal law.

“The roots of this go back all the way to the Jim Crow era, and all the way back to the immediate aftermath of the Civil War. So the basis for our lawsuit is actually a law that was passed by Congress in 1870,” said ACLU of Virginia attorney Vishal Agraharkar.

During the Reconstruction era, Congress passed a series of statutes called Readmission Acts that required former Confederate states to ratify the Fourteenth Amendment and guarantee voting rights for newly emancipated Black residents living in those states.

The Virginia Readmission Act also prohibited states from adopting constitutional provisions to disenfranchise citizens other than those convicted of crimes that were felonies at common law in 1870. Crimes considered common law at this time were: murder, manslaughter, arson, burglary, robbery, rape, sodomy, mayhem and larceny.

Agraharkar noted Virginia’s 1901 constitutional convention where language was added that disenfranchised everyone with felony convictions and added literacy tests and poll taxes, which restricted the number of people, particularly Black people, who could vote.

“There are a lot of Black men like me who have had their voting rights taken away. That means I have no voice in what’s happening in my community, in my state,” said Tati Abu King, a formerly incarcerated Alexandria resident who is one of the plaintiffs.

Today, Virginia is among a dozen states where Black people represent over half of its prison population, according to the Sentencing Project.

“Some of the most pernicious attempts to suppress the voting rights of Black citizens originated in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, but they have consequences that persist to this day,” Agraharkar said. “Our constitution has enabled mass disenfranchisement through decades of over-criminalization, and it turns out that was illegal.”

While Virginia’s past three governors had upped the number of people whose rights were restored, the procedural changes to restoration could signal Youngkin’s administration would be on par to restore fewer than his predecessors.

But Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said his administration is working on enhancing the application process.

“The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office has increased the efficiency of the restoration of rights process for applicants and hired additional staff to aid in the process,” Porter said.

She declined to comment on the pending litigation, but said the Youngkin administration is working to “expand and strengthen Reentry Programs for reentering citizens to help them succeed post-incarceration.”

Close Gov. Bob McDonnell announces the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church Wednesday, May 29, 2013. John Westbrook (left), council liason for councilwomen Michelle Mosby, 9th district, claps after Gov. Bob McDonnell announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Ben Todd Jealous, president and CEO of the NAACP, speaks about the restoration of rights for non-violent offenders at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Gov. Bob McDonnell announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. Lisa Kratz, a motivational speaker after being incarcerated, thanks Gov. Bob McDonnell for the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Richard Walker, who had his rights restored a year ago, shakes hands with Gov. Bob McDonnell after he announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. Richard Walker, who had his rights restored a year ago, shakes hands with Gov. Bob McDonnell after he announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Walker is CEO of Bridging the Gap in Virginia. Restoration of Civil Rights Gov. Bob McDonnell announced a plan to automatically restore the civil rights of thousands of Virginia’s nonviolent felons. Gov. Bob McDonnell announces the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church Wednesday, May 29, 2013. John Westbrook (left), council liason for councilwomen Michelle Mosby, 9th district, claps after Gov. Bob McDonnell announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Ben Todd Jealous, president and CEO of the NAACP, speaks about the restoration of rights for non-violent offenders at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Gov. Bob McDonnell announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. Lisa Kratz, a motivational speaker after being incarcerated, thanks Gov. Bob McDonnell for the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Richard Walker, who had his rights restored a year ago, shakes hands with Gov. Bob McDonnell after he announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. Richard Walker, who had his rights restored a year ago, shakes hands with Gov. Bob McDonnell after he announced the automatic restoration of voting and civil rights for non-violent felons on an individualized basis. The announcement was made at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Walker is CEO of Bridging the Gap in Virginia.