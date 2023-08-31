With the entire legislature up for election this year, Equality Virginia announced the endorsement of 89 General Assembly candidates — eight of whom identify on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Twelve bills that advocates say targeted the LGBTQ+ community were introduced in Virginia’s 2023 legislative session. Members of the community, allies and advocates say they want to prevent that from happening again in 2024.

Continued attempts to remove a prohibition on same sex marriage from the state's constitution also failed to progress. Movement either way on LGBTQ+ rights depends on the composition of the General Assembly by 2024.

“This election in Virginia is critical to protecting our LGBTQIA community,” said Joshua Cole, a bisexual pastor and former state delegate seeking to represent the 65th District, based in Stafford County and the city of Fredericksburg.

“We need to win this November.”

A number of what advocates termed the anti-LGBTQ+ bills this year were aimed at transgender or nonbinary students and athletes to prohibit them from accessing gender-affirming health care or participating in sports teams that don’t match the sex they were assigned at birth.

Other bills would have required school administrators to notify parents if a student uses different names or pronouns, seeks a different bathroom, or joins a gay-straight alliance club.

Proponents of the bills say they’re aimed at gender parity in sports or more transparency with parents. Opponents stress that not every child is safe if they were to come out (a term used to describe someone willing or unwillingly divulging their sexual or gender identity).

Virginia trans students, parents speak out against new Youngkin K-12 policies For hundreds of transgender kids across Virginia, an alternate universe where some school administrators don’t affirm transgender kids could become a reality.

“Parents of [LGBTQ+] kids deserve to have their children protected in school and in law,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who became Virginia’s first openly gay state legislator when he was first elected in 2004.

Two Northern Virginia parents of transgender children joined the gathering on Tuesday to share their experiences and concerns. A woman named Liz, who did not disclose her last name, said that she was “terrified” of the potential for laws that would affect her transgender daughter while Hans Bauman said his trans son has previously felt nothing but support since embracing his identity — until recent years.

When Bauman’s son came out, it was during the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, as state laws and model policies from the administration offered guidelines detailing that parents didn’t need to be notified if a student explored or embraced their gender identity.

The model policies roll back Northam-era protections.

“What’s lost in this debate is that we’re just parents protecting our kids,” Bauman said of parents to LGBTQ+ youth.

He added that his son “is not an ideology. He's not trying to agitate anyone with his gender. He's just a kid in a state and country that has made him into a scapegoat and cast the small minority of transgender youth in Virginia as an existential threat.”

Around the time local school boards were considering implementing all-gender restrooms in 2021 and other policies regarding LGBTQ+ youth, a sexual assault case in Loudoun County public schools caught statewide and national attention. A long-held argument against all-gender restrooms has been the idea that it could heighten the chance for child molestation or sexual assault. The outlier case in Loudoun fed those fears.

The victim did not consent to sexual activity at the time of the May 2021 assault and the assailant assaulted an additional student in October 2021 after transferring schools.

For people in opposition to the Northam-era policies, the case provided fuel for their fears that their children could be unsafe.

Meanwhile, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies assert that transgender youth in unsupportive atmospheres can face a lack of safety or mental health challenges . According to the National Library of Medicine, 80% of transgender youth contemplate suicide and 40% have attempted it.

Equality Virginia executive director Narissa Rahaman said GOP-led bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth were unable to become law because of Democratic majority in the Senate. She added that the often partisan issue of supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community could come down to elections this year.

“We must remember to elect pro-equality champions who will protect and strengthen our freedoms,” she said.