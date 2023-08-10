Scientists said July 2023 was the hottest recorded month in history. Dominion Energy has said more people reaching for their thermostats is justification for a proposed new natural gas plant in Chesterfield County. But environmental groups and some area residents say the heat is why the company shouldn’t build a new project powered by fossil fuel.

Pending regulatory approval, Dominion plans to construct four natural gas combustion turbines as part of what it calls the Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center. The company expects the project to have about 1,000 megawatts of capacity — able to power up to 250,000 homes. Dominion hopes to begin construction in 2025.

“Our focus is on maintaining reliability and keeping our customers’ lights on — especially on the hottest and coldest days of the year,” said Jeremy Slayton, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

On a call with members of the press Wednesday several environmental experts rebutted the need for a new fossil fuel project.

“I think we now know the definition of chutzpah, right?,” said Cale Jaffe, an environmental law professor at the University of Virginia. “They’re exacerbating their problem. And then to say ‘the only solution to the problem we’ve helped build is to make that problem worse’ — I don’t know what more to say than that.”

The company’s Integrated Resource Plan indicates a need to rely on fossil fuel to meet energy demands for customers due to projected increase in demand linked in part to data center growth and electrification.

Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, an author of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, recently told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he thinks the plant is “backtracking” and that he thinks Dominion is “sending a signal.”

But Slayton said the new plant doesn’t mean Dominion isn’t committed to embracing the renewable energy it is mandated to switch to.

Slayton noted the company’s ongoing wind project off the shore of Virginia Beach — the largest such project in America — and that the company has invested in solar projects around the state.

By the time Virginia approaches the 2045 goal of zero carbon emissions, companies like Dominion can petition the State Corporation Commission (which regulates utility companies) for permission should they still see a need for fossil fuel-powered energy sources.

While natural gas burns cleaner than coal, it is still a fossil fuel. Dominion asserts the proposed fossil fuel plant in Chesterfield is meant to be used in limited capacity for when energy use peaks. As such, advocates have more colloquially referred to it as a “peaker plant.”

Environmental advocates and some lawmakers caution against new fossil fuel use, even if it’s not coal.

“There is no such thing as a clean peaker plant,” said Gustavo Angeles, a program manager in Virginia’s chapter of the Sierra Club.

Jaffe pointed to the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires energy producers to phase out fossil fuel use with the goal of producing zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

While the VCEA incentivizes increased clean energy sources like solar, there has been a backlog reported by the Pennsylvania-based company that reviews proposals for several states. The company, PJM Interconnection, is currently reforming its review process.

He also mentioned the Community Flood Preparedness Act — which funding from participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative goes toward.

Jaffe referred to the laws as “decarbonization statutes.”

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as “Reggie” in its shorthand form, is an 11-state carbon market where energy producers trade emission reductions for credits or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past a capped amount.

Virginia’s air pollution control board voted this summer to remove the state from RGGI as Gov. Glenn Youngkin has wished, despite ongoing debate from legislators and activists, who say it’s not the governor’s or air board’s purview to do so, because the legislature voted to put the state in the program.

The effort to remove Virginia from RGGI was recently published in the state’s register of regulations. Environmental groups have pledged to fight the proposed removal. Any attempt to repeal the move would need to be filed to relevant state agencies by Aug. 30.

Meantime, Youngkin’s state energy plan, unveiled last fall, has called for an “all of the above” approach to energy use. Dominion shares the sentiment.