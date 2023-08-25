The Virginia Retirement System earned a 6.1% return on its investments in the last fiscal year, overcoming a rocky start in financial markets with a fourth-quarter rally to bolster earnings that are critical to paying pension benefits for teachers, state and other public employees.

The return did not quite hit the annual target of 6.75% that the $105 billion retirement system uses to meet long-term obligations, but it exceeded the estimate of 5% it made two months ago after a tumultuous year marked first by high inflation, high interest rates and fallout from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Given everything that was going on ... 6.1% doesn’t feel too bad,” Chief Investment Officer Andrew Junkin said in an interview on Thursday.

Investment earnings pay about two-thirds of the cost of retirement benefits for nearly 800,000 active, retired or inactive public employees in Virginia. Those returns also reduce pressure on rates that local school divisions, state agencies and other public employers contribute toward their employees’ retirement benefits, which in turn affect state and local government budgets. Employees contribute 5% of their pay to their pension funds.

This fall, the VRS Board of Trustees will certify contribution rates for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a new General Assembly to consider in the next two-year state budget that begins July 1, 2024. The board will base those rates on an actuarial analysis of the money that the system has available to pay long-term obligations for employees in five state retirement plans, including 159,000 teachers and 77,000 state employees. The rates also help to reduce $19 billion in unfunded long-term liabilities after big investment losses in the Great Recession.

“Our goal is to ensure that we sustain a solid financial position to support benefit payments to nearly 800,000 members, retirees and beneficiaries,” VRS Board Chairman Scott Andrews said in a statement this week.

Investments bounced back in final 3 months

VRS investments were down 1.8% at the end of March, but recovered in the final three months of the fiscal year because of higher returns in public equities, led by a number of big technology companies, Junkin said. Public equities, which account for about one-third of the assets held by the system, led with a return of 15.6% for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Private equity investments, accounting for about 18% of the system assets, this year showed a negative 0.7% return. That was dramatically different from a year ago, when strong earnings from private equity investments allowed the VRS to achieve a return of 0.6%, far below the annual target but significantly better than other pension funds in a bad year for financial markets.

“There are always parts of the (investment) portfolio that are going to be working better than others,” said Junkin, a former chief investment officer for the Rhode Island pension system who came to VRS last year to succeed Ron Schmitz after his retirement.

Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capitol Securities Management in Richmond, was impressed with the VRS return a year ago in a brutal market. He said this year’s return is “very good,” considering the dominance of Apple and Microsoft in what he called “an extremely difficult market.”

Investing more in a few big stocks may have given the VRS a higher return, but Engelke said it would not be wise. “It’s a risk issue,” he said.

‘Return and risk’ drive decisions

The VRS invests its money in seven asset classes to diversify earnings and minimize financial risk. The system sometimes has come under criticism for the way it allocates investments, with a portion of them managed by its own investment staff instead of outside market firms. Critics say the system could earn as much or more by simply investing in indexed funds for stocks and fixed-income investments, but Junkin said the VRS is taking the right approach to managing risk.

“It’s both sides of the coin — it’s return and risk,” he said.

Junkin said the VRS also focuses on long-term investment returns — three, five and 10 years — not just one-year results that affect public budgets.

“That’s what we’re really investing for — the long-term return,” he said.

The retirement system also balances gains against losses by “smoothing” results over a five-year period. For example, a record return of 27.5% two years ago continues to offset lower earnings last year and this year.

“As a result, we do not expect rates to increase,” spokesperson Jeanne Chenault said last month.

