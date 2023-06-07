Virginia’s Air Pollution Control Board voted 4-3 Wednesday to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state cohort aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Multiple members of the public and environmental advocates noted the haze in the air from recent wildfires in Canada in their testimony, in hopes to sway the board to vote against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's wishes to remove Virginia from the compact.

Ultimately the board, with a majority of Youngkin appointees, voted to align with the administration’s wishes. Three appointees of former Gov. Ralph Northam voted against the measure.

RGGI — pronounced “Reggie” — is a consortium of 12 East Coast states in which energy producers trade emission reductions for credits, or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past the capped amount. As a result, Dominion Energy — Virginia’s largest utility company — has passed that cost onto customers by charging an additional $2.36 through a rate adjustment clause attached to their monthly bills.

The Youngkin administration’s goal is to have Virginia out of RGGI by the end of this year, coinciding with the expiration of its current contract with RGGI Inc., the company that oversees the carbon market auctions.

In a new release immediately after the board had taken its vote, Youngkin noted how the vote puts Virginia closer to his planned repeal.

“While Virginians will see a lower energy bill in due time because we are withdrawing from RGGI and are one step closer with today’s vote, we need to ensure Virginia has a reliable, affordable, clean and growing supply of power by embracing an all-of-the-above energy plan that includes natural gas, nuclear, renewables and the exploration of emerging sources to satisfy the growing needs of Commonwealth residents and businesses,” he said.

In his presentation to the board earlier in the day, Secretary of Historic and Natural Resources Travis Voyles repeatedly called RGGI a “regressive direct tax.”

Environmental groups argue the attachment to bills through participation in RGGI is a small price to pay, and question why higher priced rate adjustment clauses for fossil fuels attached to energy bills are not subject to the same scrutiny.

Money generated through RGGI is split between a state-administered account for energy efficiency programs for low-income households and efforts to help areas affected by recurring flooding or sea level rise. Since Virginia’s participation in its first auction in 2021, $589 million has been generated.

Debates over who has the authority to pull Virginia out of RGGI have continued since Youngkin’s first day as governor, when he issued an executive order — following through on a campaign promise — to begin the process of withdrawal.

Dozens of Democratic legislators argue it is the legislative body’s purview to remove Virginia from RGGI, since the General Assembly entered the state into the initiative in the first place. Youngkin and his administration, however, have pursued the regulatory route through the Administrative Process Act — triggering a series of virtual and in-person public comments and review since last summer that culminated in Wednesday’s vote.

In his presentation, Voyles said that the timing can provide “certainty and stability” in the withdrawal process.

Advocates say withdrawal heightens uncertainty surrounding environmental resiliency.

Prior to the vote, a crowd of about 50 gathered outside of the meeting site to hold a rally. Featured speakers included Del. Rip Sullivan, D- Arlington; Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William; and Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.

Mundon King stressed the health impacts of environmental issues and urged the crowd to continue to show up to advocate for those who cannot.

“We are the fortunate ones who have the ability, who have the flexibility to leave work, to leave family, to come here and say ‘no,’” Mundon King said. “But there are millions of Virginians, most of whom look like me, who are most impacted by climate change.”

While state legislators have not yet reached a deal on the budget, proposals from Youngkin included funding for flood prevention projects — measures his administration noted as a first step towards replacing losses caused by leaving RGGI.

With Wednesday’s vote, the proposal will go through an executive review process before being published in Virginia’s register.

Walton Shepherd of the Natural Resources Defense Council said that could be a point at which litigation challenging the withdrawal could emerge.