Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, has unveiled a list of endorsements by 41 local government leaders - including two that Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, already had claimed back him in a hard-fought Democratic primary campaign in the new 13th Senate District.

Aird featured a list of endorsements where Morrissey had none - Henrico County, with 35% of the registered voters in the new district.

Ten elected officials in Henrico backed Aird over Morrissey, who previously represented part of the county in the House of Delegates but featured no one from the county when he released his list of local endorsements earlier in May.

"Our Henrico community is searching for dependable, compassionate and principled leadership and Lashrecse Aird is that leader," said Frank Thornton, current chair of the Henrico Board of Supervisors and representative of Fairfield District for 28 years. "Throughout her tenure in the House of Delegates, Lashrecse fought for education funding, safer communities, social equality, and always for a woman's right to choose."

Morrissey, who previously lived in eastern Henrico, promised on Tuesday that he would counter with endorsements by "a list of citizens - not politicians - in Henrico."

In addition to Thornton, one of the longest-serving Black elected officials in the Richmond region, Aird is backed by Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, which already had announced that it endorsed her, and Tyrone Nelson, vice-chairman of the board and an influential power broker in Henrico Democratic politics.

Other Henrico leaders endorsing Aird are: Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who represent parts of the county; former Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico; Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor; Sheriff Alisa Gregory, who has tangled publicly with Morrissey over his conduct while visiting an inmate at the Henrico Jail; and Alicia Atkins, vice-chair of the school board.

The district also includes the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell; Prince George, Sussex, Charles City and Surry counties and part of Dinwiddie County.

Morrissey has focused his campaign largely on Petersburg, where he said he now lives, and other parts of the Tri-Cities area. Earlier in May, he featured endorsements by Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham, five members of city council and two members of the school board, and two other former city officials.

But Marlow Jones, one of the Petersburg council members Morrissey claimed had endorsed him, later endorsed Aird publicly on his Facebook page and was among local endorsements she touted on Tuesday. He confirmed that he has endorsed Aird.

Aird also featured endorsements by Petersburg Council member Annette Smith-Lee and recently retired Council member Treska Wilson-Smith; former Mayor Annie Mickens; Sheriff Vanessa Crawford; Treasurer Paul Mullin; Commissioner of the Revenue Brittany Flowers; school board members Steven Pierce, Joyce Proctor, Adrian Dance and Lois Long; and two members of the Petersburg Economic Development Authority, Chairman Samuel Rhue and Lafayette Jefferson, a longtime adversary of Morrissey.

Jones wasn't the only local leader whose endorsement was claimed by both candidates.

Aird's announcement quoted Chickahominy Indian Tribe Chief Stephen Adkins, of Charles City County, as saying, "Lashrecse Aird is a person of compassion, dedication and integrity whose ethics are driven by a strong moral compass." Her staff sent screenshots of the text that Adkins had sent Aird with the tribute.

But Morrissey also featured Adkins in a rollout of his local endorsements in early May. A Morrissey ad quoted Adkins as saying, "I’ve known Joe for over 20 years as both a Delegate and a Senator. Whenever I called Joe and requested something, he delivered...and that’s a fact! Here’s another fact: Joe loves Charles City County.”

The senator said he spoke with Adkins on Tuesday after Aird released her endorsements and the chief confirmed that he still backs him. Adkins could not be reached for comment, despite several telephone and text messages.

Morrissey said he stands by his announced endorsements. "The people who know us - who have worked with both of us - have endorsed me," he said.

But Aird also featured a comment from Mickens, the former Petersburg mayor, who said she had supported Morrissey in his successful primary fight against Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg and subsequent election in 2019. "The City of Petersburg deserves a leader that is trustworthy, has lived the same struggles of the people in this community and will put the needs of our city above anything else," Mickens said in Aird's announcement.

In Hopewell, where Morrissey had shown support from several current and previous elected leaders, Aird said she had been endorsed by: Vice Mayor Jasmine Gore, City Council members Michael Harris and Dominic Holloway; School Board Chairman John Griffin; and former Vice Mayor Wayne Walton.

Aird claimed endorsements in Dinwiddie County from: Board of Supervisors member Brenda Ebron-Bonner; Treasurer Jennifer Perkins; Sheriff Duck Adams; School Board members Mary Benjamin and Sherilynn Merritt; and Sharon Yates, director of secondary education for the school system.

In Surry County, she featured endorsements by: Board of Supervisors member Judy Lyttle; Earrett Parsons, an elected member of the Peanut Soil and Water Conservation District; and Nancy Rodrigues, former secretary of the Virginia Board of Elections.

Aird said she also is backed by Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, former Prince George County Commissioner of the Revenue Virginia Duncan; and former Charles City Board of Supervisors member Sherri Bowman.