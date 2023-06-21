Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, made a stunning political comeback Tuesday night, knocking off Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, in a Democratic primary that pitted the party establishment against a longtime maverick in a contest that centered on the protection of abortion rights.

Aird halted the Morrissey political saga two years after she lost her own seat in the House of Delegates. On Tuesday, Aird won a well-financed challenge of an old nemesis in Senate District 13, anchored in eastern Henrico County.

Aird, who will turn 37 on Thursday, spoke in a union hall in Highland Springs in Henrico, while Morrissey, 65, conceded at an election night gathering at a pizza parlor outside of Petersburg in Dinwiddie County, part of the Tri-Cities political base that swept him into the Senate four years ago.

Former Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, led the cheers for their former colleague in the House of Delegates, but Aird was introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, one of six Democratic women senators who endorsed her over Morrissey, their colleague.

“Never in history has it been done that the women in office rebuke a colleague, but it had to be done,” Aird said.

She singled out Planned Parenthood of Virginia for its support, and credited the financial backing of the Clean Virginia Fund and the workers of UNITE HERE, who broke into the chant, “When we fight, we win!”

“We have forever put behind us a dark cloud that for too long has tainted the commonwealth of Virginia,” Aird said.

Morrissey said in an interview that he had congratulated Aird and wished her success in the Senate.

“If she’s successful, the district benefits,” he said.

More than 40 years after his first political race, Morrissey said “I have no intention of running for office again.” He added: “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life: being a full-time dad. My children are my heart. They’re everything to me.”

Another Senate incumbent in the Richmond area, Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, held the seat he won in a special election less than three months ago after facing an energetic challenge from progressive Democrat Katie Gooch in Senate District 14, based primarily in Richmond instead of his home turf in Henrico.

Bagby said in a statement: "Henrico and Richmond continue to show they have my back. I am looking forward to continuing to work for them." Referring to his wife, Jevata Herman Bagby, he added: "It's my wife's birthday so we have a lot to celebrate."

Gooch said in a statement: "I congratulate Lamont Bagby on his win tonight and I hope he will continue to go on and win in November."

Aird won Petersburg, Morrissey’s political base, in part because of strong support from UNITE HERE, a hospitality worker’s union that strongly opposes the casino resort proposed in Petersburg by The Cordish Companies, a Baltimore-based casino operator that the union opposes because of the wages and benefits it provides workers.

Sam Epps, political director for UNITE Here, said union members knocked on some 68,000 doors to support Aird in the district, including in Petersburg. “We had to go down there and take it from him,” Epps said at an election night party for Aird at IBEW Local 666 in Highland Springs.

Aird was winning every locality in the district, with almost 80% in Henrico, where most of the voters in the district live.

“That’s pretty darn impressive,” Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said at Aird’s party.

GOP challenger will be Eric Ditri in fall

Aird will now face Republican Eric Ditri in November, but the district leans Democratic.

The high-dollar race in Senate District 13 — together, Aird and Morrissey had raised more than $2.2 million through June 8 — ultimately centered on abortion rights. Morrissey, a Catholic who personally opposes abortion, tried to smooth over his public position on the issue, but Aird used his own words from a radio interview to suggest that he would side with Youngkin and other Republicans to restrict access to the procedure. He countered that she held a more extreme position, evidenced in her support of legislation in 2020 to loosen restrictions on late-term abortions.

“Lashrecse Aird made this race about protecting abortion rights — something the majority of Americans overwhelmingly agree on,” Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, said Tuesday night.

A twice-disbarred attorney who played a prominent role on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Morrissey also focused on his substantial legislative record, especially on bills he sponsored to reform the criminal justice system as well as on his ongoing effort to allow Petersburg to host a casino resort while blocking a second public referendum on a proposed casino in South Richmond.

However, he struggled to overcome a wide gap in fundraising, endorsements of Aird by establishment Democrats and his own turbulent personal life, which has repeatedly spilled into public view.

Morrissey’s estranged wife, Myrna, filed for divorce during the campaign, accusing him of infidelity and abuse, which he denied. Their relationship began when she was a 17-year-old assistant in his Henrico law office. In 2015, he commuted to the House of Delegates, in which he then served, from jail after agreeing to an Alford plea on a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was given a one-year sentence with six months suspended. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam pardoned him shortly before leaving office.

Joe and Myrna Morrissey married in 2016 and had three children together. He often featured his family in his 2019 Democratic primary victory over Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg, but the couple separated on the night of his general election victory. Earlier this year, they engaged in a highly public battle over custody and treatment of their children.

Aird had Democratic establishment support

Aird, a former aide to Dance who served six years in the House, is making a political comeback after losing her seat to Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, in a 2021 election that helped give Republicans a narrow majority in the House of Delegates.

The U.S. Supreme Court created a political opportunity for Aird a year ago when it struck down Roe v. Wade, a 1973 court ruling that made abortion legal across the country. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization left abortion restrictions to states. That focused attention in Virginia on the narrow Democratic majority in the Senate that Youngkin has sought to overcome to restrict the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

Morrissey took advantage of his swing vote in the narrowly divided Senate to gain leverage with Democrats on his legislative priorities, including budget language last year that temporarily prevented Richmond from holding a second casino referendum until after a study of Petersburg’s viability as a potential casino site. He lost much of that leverage early this year, when Democrat Aaron Rouse won a special election in Virginia Beach to replace Sen. Jen Kiggans, a Republican who had won election to Congress last fall.

During the primary campaign this spring, Morrissey said he had never discussed abortion with Youngkin and never had voted to ban the procedure. Aird allied with abortion rights groups in a “Roe Not Joe” campaign tour that focused on his co-sponsorship of legislation that Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, introduced last year to prohibit abortions after 20 weeks except when the mother’s life or long-term health is endangered. A Senate committee killed the bill, so Morrissey never voted on it, but he advocated bringing it to the Senate floor for debate. Chase also lost her seat Tuesday, falling to former Sen. Glen Sturtevant in a GOP primary.

Aird had the support of Democratic establishment, including Virginia’s six Democratic women senators, along with U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both former governors. She also was endorsed by newly elected Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, who trounced Morrissey in a four-way party-run primary in December to fill the congressional seat vacated by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, on Nov. 28.

