The owner of the Glenwood Farms apartment complex in eastern Henrico County patched the hole in Kinisha Hutcherson's ceiling that came from the leaking toilet upstairs, but there's already a blister forming in the paint from leaking water.

The toilet still wobbles and the wood panel she placed under the kitchen drain - after the New Jersey-based landlord, Apex Glenwood LLC, said it fixed that leak - is damp to the touch and sprouting black splotches of mold.

The vent on the water heater - which Apex installed after she and her kids went two days without hot water - isn't installed correctly, like more than 140 others around Glenwood Farms, which means it could emit exhaust gases into her kitchen. When she opened the utility closet door to show a visitor, a dozen roaches scurried out.

Glenwood Farms contains 294 apartments on portions of six blocks in a part of Henrico that is east of Mechanicville Turnpike and south of Laburnum Avenue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reviewed hundreds of pages of court records and Henrico County officials' citations directing Apex to fix building code violations - the rules that are meant to ensure housing is safe and habitable. The review shows that from 2018 to present, apartments at Glenwood Farms were at times unheated and leaked sewage onto the ground outside. Many had floors that had rotted away and dangerous electrical and gas installations.

And it can take months - sometimes never - for the landlord of the Glenwood Farms apartments to fix anything - even when ordered to by the county or by a court.

Henrico inspectors have found approximately 1,800 violations of building code violations since the New Jersey-based owner bought the complex in 2018.

There's little local officials in Virginia can do when landlords won't fix code violations designed to ensure tenant safety and health. It took more than a year for Henrico to get this summer's court order directing Apex to fix faults dating back to 2019. Few tenants know, or can find a lawyer to help them through the obscure court process outlined in Virginia law. A bill that Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, proposed to allow cities and counties to act on their behalf died in a House committee this year.

Henrico County officials have gone to court 116 times to force Apex to make repairs. They've won court orders for fines totaling $65,000 – and have had to turn these over to a private firm for collection.

“Usually, when we find something, the property owner will work with us to fix it, but this one would rather take it to court and pay the lawyers,” said Gregory H. Revels, the county’s building official in charge of construction permits and inspections.

Glenwood Farms is owned by a shell called Apex Glenwood LLC. Court records show its managing member is New Jersey businessman Aron Puretz, who is president of Apex Equity Group, a Newark, N.J. firm that acquires, develops and sells equity interests in apartment communities. Apex Equity’s website lists Glenwood Farms as among the properties it has acquired.

Apex and Puretz did not respond to repeated Times-Dispatch requests for comment, except to say the property's on-site manager would respond after the weekend.

Hutcherson won a court order directing Apex Glenwood LLC to make repairs and allowing her to withhold some rent.

"I filed in November and there's still things that aren't fixed," she said. "When they say they fix it, they don't do it right."

"There was a hole in the kitchen floor. They just came and rolled out new layers," she said. The crumbling joists there, and the ones that the hole in the ceiling exposed were left untouched.

Breonja Rainey, a former tenant, said she left Glenwood Farms because she couldn’t get Apex to fix problems ranging from leaking sewage to overloaded wiring to rat and roach infestation.

“Nothing was ever repaired and we went to court and they said that they would fix things and never did," she said. "They came one day after that and never again."

Rainey added: “I had feces coming from my toilet into my front yard; they laid dirt over it. They really put a band aid on everything.”

She said she couldn’t use anything electric in her kitchen and bathroom at the same time without the power going out.

“It was no insulation in the home, in the winter it was so cold inside you can see yourself talk," she said. "It was mold underneath the floors and bathroom … the walls were coming apart from the floors,” she said, adding there were “real big rats and mice biting through the thin walls. I had giant flies coming from out of the utility closet when days were really hot.”

Christa Pierce said she's got a hole in her kitchen floor and can see the ground below, which has let lots of mice in.

"I also have had a stopped-up tub for days, which is an emergency issue that wasn’t addressed until four days after contact with Glenwood Farms," she said.

"I contacted the county building inspectors to come out to inspect my apartment. The building inspectors wrote up violations for my unit which have been the same violations for over a year or more that they have yet to fix correctly," she said.

She said Glenwood Farms tried to evict her, saying she hadn't paid her rent but she was able to prove that she had.

"The verdict was they were ordered to fix all issues in my unit. We are still waiting on these issues to be addressed," she said.

Pierce said that while she waited for her tub to be fixed, Apex sent her to another, empty unit in the complex, which had no power and no hot water; when she complained they sent her to the complex's Airbnb unit. She says it was filthy and had a hole in the ceiling, with the collapsed sheet rock lying on the floor.

Tenants have gone to court, and after a process that can take several hours-long hearings, gotten court orders telling the landlord to fix the problems. For tenants it means taking days off work that are hard to for them to afford. For those who don't have a car it can mean a long walk, a longer bus ride and then a transfer for yet another long bus ride.

"Sometimes, it can take months for something to happen. Sometimes nothing does," said Lonnie Nunley, a Hunton Andrews Kurth attorney who has, pro bono, helped at least 30 Glenwood Farms tenants get at least that far.

Tenants are afraid to complain, for fear they'll be put out, Nunley, Henrico County officials and court records say.

"Many just feel they need to suck it up ... they are people who are at the end of their ropes," Nunley said.

"A lot of them are scared ... afraid they'll be evicted if they complain," Hutcherson said.

Botched repairs

When Apex's staff did fix problems, they often didn’t do it correctly.

County inspectors found electrical, plumbing and structural repairs to fix failing floors that Apex never sought a permit for, which means county officials never reviewed the plans to be sure wiring was safe, floors, joists and beams were strong enough and connection to sewer and gas lines were adequate. The final work was never inspected.

That can be serious: Many of the 140 gas appliances that Apex installed weren’t done properly, so that exhaust gases vented into living space, with some vents installed dangerously close to combustible material, Revels said.

“You shouldn’t have to move your mattress to the living room because stuff is leaking down from the toilet upstairs,” Revels said. “We found a hole in the ceiling and you could look through and see the sky.”

Years of complaints

For the first three years after Apex bought the property, Henrico building inspectors could only come in response to tenant complaints.

But a few months after building inspector John Butler, responding to tenants’ complaints, confirmed that sewage had leaked onto the ground by 3501 Carlton Road, on the southwestern corner of the complex, and two blocks away in the complex's center, and confirmed that sewage had backed up into the bathtub in another unit, the Board of Supervisors decided enough was enough.

They approved giving building officials authority to inspect without having to respond to tenants’ complaints. Henrico became the first Virginia county to take a step to tighten oversight of rental housing. Some Virginia cities, including Richmond, Roanoke, Newport News, Lynchburg and Danville took similar steps to deal with substandard rental housing.

It took three weeks to repair the Carlton Road leak, during which time people in the building did not have working bathrooms or showers.

Building inspectors continued finding major violations. These included December 2021 inspections that found one unit with no heat and a stove and oven that weren’t working, another with no heat, and one with no heat and a water heater that wasn’t standing upright. The floor beneath it had failed and a vent wasn’t properly connected, so gas was emitted into the unit.

In February 2022, Henrico Building Inspector Steve Eads found the kitchen subfloor in a unit at 2730 Byron St. had completely given way.

Over one two-week period in March 2022, building inspectors found one Bolling Road unit with rotted and unsound kitchen and utility room floors, a loose handrail on the stairway, kitchen outlets that didn’t work and bedroom and living room outlets with open grounds and front and rear doors that didn’t close completely.

Another unit had a bedroom outlet that was charred and not working, rotted joists and subfloor and a toilet that wasn’t securely fastened to the floor.

The kitchen floor in another unit had sagged so much that it pulled the cabinets away from the walls – there was an open hole in the floor, as well. Rotted subfloors, joists in another unit mean the structure was unsafe; the toilet here also was not attached securely to the floor.

'Alarming' problems

When County Manager John Vithoulkas saw a deed of trust filing in the Circuit Court record room showing that Apex had refinanced the property, he thought the lender might want to know something about the state of the property.

So he wrote the firm, Argentic Loan Services, that lent Apex $13 million, to point out the code violations on a property the New Jersey firm had purchased for $8.5 million. At the time he wrote, Glenwood Farms was assessed for property taxes at $7.7 million.

Court records show Apex charges tenants a total of $199,231 a month – an increase of $132,933 a month since 2018 when Apex acquired the property.

That was nearly $49,000 a month more than what Apex’s mortgage payments were, according to a court filing from Argentic detailing the seven months of unpaid interest at the time it asked Henrico Circuit Court to appoint a receiver.

Vithoulkas told Argentic about the improperly installed gas appliances, sewer overflows, electrical hazards including loose and arcing outlets, missing and inoperable smoke detectors, furnaces and water heaters that did not work and rodent and cockroach infestations.

“The number and frequency of the issues are alarming,” he wrote in March 2022.

“Henrico officials spoke with Aron Puretz, managing member of Apex Glenwood, and other representatives of Apex Glenwood on multiple occasions regarding the issues at the property. Apex Glenwood has not provided any indication that it has a plan for remedying the issues, which persist and continue to adversely affect the occupants,” Vithoulkas wrote.

After Apex stopped making mortgage payments in June 2022, according to Argentic's director of asset management, Bruce Rickert, he came to Henrico County to see for himself.

During a visit in September, 2022, Rickert found evidence of pervasive, unrepaired plumbing leaks and severe mold in one bedroom caused by sewage leaks in the ceiling, he said in an affidavit filed with Argentic’s still-pending petition to put the property into receivership.

Rickert said he saw one bathroom with a toilet that didn’t work on a floor that was heavily damaged by repeated toilet overflows. The tenant had to wash using a large pan of water because the bathroom sink leaked so badly.

In one bedroom, unusable because of water leaking from the roof, Apex had left a hole in the ceiling unrepaired.

“Sunlight coming from the damaged roof is visible from the bedroom. The tenant has been forced to move her mattress to the living room to avoid getting wet,” Rickert said.

“The strong smell of sewage was noted coming from the crawl space in several of the buildings,” while he saw exposed wiring in some units.

Tenants said Apex’s on site manager threatened them with retaliation or eviction when they raised concerns about the state of their homes, he added.

Ongoing problems

Problems persist, despite Argentic's bid to put Glenwood Farms into receivership, so that another specialist property manager could get started on the repairs Rickert, Henrico County and the Virginia Housing Development Authority detailed in court records.

This summer, a Henrico inspector found a unit with an inside temperature of 83 degrees because the air conditioner wasn't working.

Other recent inspections found the porch railing on a unit was not secure and would be unable to keep a person from falling off, floor and ceiling damage from leaks in other apartment, rodent infestation and improperly done electrical work, ducts lying on the ground in the crawlspace, exposed wiring and holes in the outside and inside walls.

A big part of what's frustrating for Henrico officials is that the county has tools to help landlords if they need to fix up aging affordable or subsidized housing, including financial help and access to tax credits, said Eric Leabough, director of Community Revitalization.

The county has signed agreements with five apartment communities that have so far funded work on 1,094 apartments, involving $54 million of hard construction costs.

At the biggest, St. Luke apartments - the former Essex Village - that involved among other things the repair of damaged subflooring, new heating and air conditioning, new water heaters, replacing doors, light fixtures and bathroom items, new smoke detectors.

Revels, the county building official, thinks state laws need beefing up, including stiffer fines and revocation of a company's registration to do business in Virginia.

"Apex figures paying fines is cheaper than actually fixing anything," he said.

The unseen barriers hindering affordable housing in your town The unseen barriers hindering affordable housing in your town Traditional zoning practices prevent the development of 'missing middle housing' The cost of middle housing is similar to single-family building, but zoning prevents these types of multifamily dwellings Efficient cost models could be implemented for missing middle-style development Regulations create difficult requirements to meet Suburbs, townships, and sprawl take away from city tax revenue that can be used on low-income housing