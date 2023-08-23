As General Assembly budget negotiators neared a long-awaited budget deal, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that he "can live with" a potential compromise that would replace ongoing tax cuts with one-time taxpayer rebates and set the stage for cuts in the next two-year state budget.

Assembly budget leaders said they are close to an agreement after a six-month stalemate over $1 billion in cuts that Youngkin proposed to corporate and individual income taxes, with taxpayers instead receiving one-time rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for couples filing jointly.

If they do reach agreement, the assembly is likely to meet next month to consider a compromise that the governor would accept without amendment.

"As I've said, I'm looking for $1 billion in tax relief ... if we can get one-time tax relief now and move forward with ongoing cuts next year, that's a compromise I can live with," Youngkin told news media after speaking to the assembly money committees.

The governor's speech focused more on his accomplishments since taking office 19 months ago than on the budget itself, but he asserted again that Virginia has more than enough revenues to both cut taxes and increase spending on priorities such as public education, behavioral health services and law enforcement.

"If we want our businesses, our students and our communities to thrive, our course for this current budget is clear. Please send me one," he told members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and the House Appropriations and Finance committees.

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings then told legislators that the governor is setting aside about $2.1 billion in uncommitted balances for "additional taxpayer relief," which he said could provide "a cushion for an economic downturn" that is larger than currently expected.

Cummings acknowledged that about $1 billion of that money already is obligated as refunds this year to taxpayers who took advantage of a new "pass through entity tax" in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

Youngkin's previous estimate of state revenues collected last year included the additional money paid by owners of small businesses to avoid a federal cap on tax deductions, but did not offset those payments with refunds that will be due when they file their income tax returns on Nov. 1.

Balancing those payments and refunds in different fiscal years "is not a one and done thing," he said. "It's a permanent thing."

Youngkin said he is assuming a potential recession as he prepares a new budget that he will propose in December for the two years that will begin on July 1, 2024, and end on June 30, 2026, even though "Virginia outperformed and the recession that we had prepared for didn't happen."

He said the state collected $1.5 billion on top of the $3.6 billion in additional revenues used in the revised budget he proposed in December, but he did not offset the two-thirds of that new revenue that the state will have to refund to taxpayers this fall under the new "pass through entity tax."

Youngkin, who is being courted by some GOP donors as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination next year, said Virginia's economy is doing well despite "headwinds pouring out of Washington with great bluster," citing both inflationary spending and efforts by the Federal Reserve Board to reduce inflation.

Cummings said financial markets assume a "soft landing" for the nation's economy instead of a recession, but he warned against further interest rate hikes, the global effects of a slowdown in China's economy and "a potential federal budget impasse in October" because of efforts by congressional Republicans to roll back spending agreements with President Joe Biden.

The Senate, controlled by Democrats, also is concerned about a potential economic slowdown and doesn't want to approve tax cuts that extend beyond this two-year budget.

Youngkin's proposed tax cut package would cost more than $1.4 billion a year in the next budget, on top of cuts approved last year as part of a budget deal that reduced revenues by $4 billion over two years.

Budget leaders for the House and Senate haven't released the details for the tax policy framework they reached after resuming stalled budget talks on Monday, but it appears to rely primarily on one-time rebates to taxpayers, an increase in the standard deduction for people who don't itemize their tax deductions, and a higher deduction for business interest expenses.

They haven't said how much the standard deduction would increase or whether the deal would include a House demand to remove the age limit on a new exemption for military retirement income.

Senate Finance Committee Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday that she believes budget negotiators will reach agreement shortly, with the two bodies coming together to vote on it in September, because of members' various travel plans in the next few weeks.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, Virginia Beach, said that if the compromise has to come in the form of a new bill, it would have to go through the full process of committee hearings and floor votes in both House and Senate, but added that the negotiators are looking to see if amending the current budget would work as well.

It's not clear how this legislature can bind the General Assembly that will convene in January after elections for all 140 seats that will determine which party controls one or both chambers.

"It is under discussion," said state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. "But I'm concerned we're going to have tax cuts coming up every year ... you have to have revenue if you're going to pay for what you need to."

State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, also said the one-time rebates with ongoing cuts to be voted on next year is taking shape as a compromise.

"I can't say more without breaking confidences, but both sides have come a long way," Norment said.