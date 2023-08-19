This is why it's not a good idea to end the state fiscal year without a budget.

When General Assembly budget negotiators finally sit down at the same table again in Richmond Monday or Tuesday, their first task will be to figure out how much money is available to spend in the fiscal year that began on July 1 without a revised spending plan for only the second time in 50 years.

It's not as easy as it sounds.

The House of Delegates and Senate budget committees were still trying on Friday to reconcile different revenue numbers, in part because the last adopted budget is 14 months old and the revenue estimates continue to change.

Their only other starting points are the revised budget that Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed in December and the so-called "skinny budget" that the assembly adopted before adjourning on Feb. 25 without acting on changes to the full $165 billion two-year spending plan that took effect on July 1, 2022.

"Sometimes, two rational people will look at the same set of numbers and come up with different conclusions," said Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, a member of the House Finance Committee and the only certified public accountant in the legislature.

McNamara hopes for more clarity on available state revenues when Youngkin meets with his committee and the House Appropriations and Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. The meeting is an annual summer rite at which the governor reviews the revenues that Virginia collected in the year that ended June 30 and looks ahead to the economic forecast for the two-year budget he will propose in December.

One of the missing pieces in the revenue discussion is a clear accounting of how much Virginia expects to refund to small business owners who took advantage of a new "pass through entity tax" at the state level to avoid a cap at the federal level that prevents them from deducting more than $10,000 in state and local taxes from their adjusted gross income. The state tax essentially gives them a business deduction on their individual income tax returns.

As a result, the revenues that Virginia collected last spring, in the previous fiscal year, include pass-through tax payments that the state will have to refund to business owners when they file their individual income taxes this fall. Youngkin didn't count those refunds in his estimate of an additional $1.5 billion collected last year, on top of the $3.6 billion in excess revenues that he estimated for the revised budget he proposed in December. Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings has said that refunds this fall could exceed $1 billion.

Senate budget negotiators have challenged the governor's estimates of money available for budget as "voodoo estimating." They say the governor's estimates do not reflect refunds due under the pass-through entity tax, the $1 billion already appropriated in the "skinny budget" and projected savings that didn't materialize.

McNamara, who was one of the sponsors of the pass-through tax law last year, said he hopes the governor will give more detail about how the new tax affected tax collections in the last fiscal year and will affect budget revenues in this one.

"Accountants don't like to make guesses without seeing the numbers," he said.

The Senate's last budget proposal on Aug. 10 reduces available revenues by $2 billion to reflect the estimated refunds due to those business owners and about $1 billion in tax cuts that are much different than those that the governor proposed in December and the Republican-controlled House included in its proposed budget in February. It estimates that the state has about $2.5 billion available to spend, after all adjustments.

Youngkin and House Republicans wanted $1 billion in permanent cuts to corporate and individual income taxes, but Senate Democrats have insisted instead on one-time tax rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for couples, with limited ongoing tax cuts that would reduce revenues in future budgets. They've agreed to raise the standard deduction for taxpayers who don't itemize their returns by $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples, or half of what Youngkin and the House proposed.

The Senate also has proposed to raise tax deductions on business interest expense and reduce available revenues by more than $51 million to reflect the higher than expected cost of cuts that the state made last year to income and sales taxes as part of a $4 billion package of tax reductions during Youngkin's first year as governor.

"The proposal provides ongoing tax relief of almost $180 million annually in the next (two-year budget) in addition to the ongoing $1.2 billion that was adopted last year," Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats, sent in a letter to House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, on Aug. 10.

Knight responded recently with a new proposal that drops a proposed cut in the top individual tax rate - along with a proposed cut in the corporate income tax that the House already had abandoned in the face of Senate opposition - but insists on increases in the standard deduction of $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for couples. He also insisted on eliminating the age limit for a new exemption for military retirement income, which the Senate had rejected as an unwise precedent.

The House is willing to agree to the Senate's proposed one-time rebates, "but not at the expense of more systemic tax policy changes," he said in a letter to the Senate on Wednesday.

Macaulay Porter, spokesperson for the governor, accused the Senate of using "an outdated economic forecast from before Governor Youngkin was sworn in that does not accurately reflect the current financial strength of the Commonwealth under his leadership."

"In this week’s joint money committee speech, Governor Youngkin will again outline how the government can utilize its significant excess resources to reduce costs for Virginians and fund our shared priorities like behavioral health, public safety and education," Porter said in a statement on Friday.

Barker said the Senate is trying to protect the state's long-term fiscal stability by limiting permanent cuts to tax revenues. "That's why we're trying to hold the line as much as we can," he said in an interview on Friday.

Knight said that House budget negotiators will return to the bargaining table at noon on Monday. Barker said he expects Senate negotiators to return on "Monday or Tuesday," depending on finding a convenient time, which Knight dismissed as "a stall tactic."

Meanwhile, their staffs were meeting with administration budget officials to resolve discrepancies in estimated revenues available to pay for new spending.

"If anybody wants to disagree with our numbers, then let's meet," Knight said Friday.