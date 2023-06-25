Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, got her first taste of life on the House Armed Services Committee with a marathon session to mark up and pass defense spending legislation vital to Virginia's military-dependent economy.

The committee session began at 10 a.m. Wednesday and ended more than 14 hours later, but McClellan took it in stride as a 17-year veteran of the Virginia General Assembly who is used to the annual scramble to complete work on bills before they cross over to the other legislative body for action.

"It reminded me a little bit of crossover," she said Friday.

McClellan wasn't the only Virginian in the room. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, serves as vice chairman of the committee, giving the Richmond area two representatives in the process of setting spending and priorities for national defense.

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, a former U.S. Navy pilot and state senator from Virginia Beach, also joined the committee after her election to Congress last fall, with defense at the top of her priorities in a Hampton Roads district teeming with military installations and families.

'Military issues are not partisan to me," Kiggans said recently while drumming up public support for the Sailor Standards of Care Act that she introduced with backing from Wittman, McClellan, and Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, whose district includes military installations and private shipyards on the Peninsula and in Hampton Roads.

Much of her legislation is incorporated in the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is likely to confront concerns about mental health of service members after three suicides in one week on the USS George Washington last year as it undergoes a lengthy refitting in a Newport News shipyard. Four more sailors died by their own hand within a month last year at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center in Norfolk.

The Navy found no causal link between the suicides, but acknowledged after an initial investigation that it had failed to adequately provide for sailors, especially those on limited duty for medical issues or serving their first enlistment in an idled vessel, not at sea.

Quality of life for military service members and their families is a big concern on both sides of the U.S. Capitol as Congress moves to pass the spending legislation within the limits set in the Fiscal Responsibility Act that President Joe Biden signed into law this month to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a potentially catastrophic default on its obligations.

"We just absolutely need to do a better job of tackling this challenge," said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who underwent a similar marathon session this week as the Senate Armed Services Committee adopted its version of the defense spending bill.

Both versions of the legislation include a 5.2% pay raise for service members, which Wittman said would "ripple through the Virginia economy."

The bills also include provisions to expand mental health counseling and intensify oversight of services for those on limited duty assignments, increase availability of housing and allowances to pay for it, improve reimbursements for mental health care under the TRICARE military insurance program, and require accountability from the Navy for the rash of suicides.

Kiggans, a former nurse practitioner for geriatric patients, pushed to include provisions from her proposed legislation to expand congressional oversight of the Navy's attention to the quality of life for service members and families, including child and health care, education, housing and jobs for the spouse of enlisted members.

"The rising number of sailors who continue to die by suicide should make it abundantly clear for anyone to see that we MUST do better for those serving our great nation," she said in a statement after the House committee included her amendments in the defense spending bill.

The quality of life measures also have strong support among Democrats, such as McClellan and Kaine, who advocate greater federal investment in child care, housing and access to mental health services.

"It's just in the context of (the Department of Defense) and the military," McClellan said.

https://twitter.com/RobWittman/status/1671746801198661632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1671746801198661632%7Ctwgr%5E34cacabdc2e5eaa19ed755a0f32dcda6f943e53b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FRobWittman2Fstatus2F1671746801198661632widget%3DTweet

All three Virginians on the House Armed Services Committee supported the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which set limits on domestic and military spending in return for raising the debt ceiling. The House version of the spending package carries a price tag of $886 billion, which Wittman called "the floor of where we need to be with defense."

Both versions of the bill include some hot-button provisions pushed by Republicans to roll back efforts to promote "diversity, equity and inclusion" in the military and what McClellan called "culture war issues."

"I won't say it will be drama free, but I think it will be a clearer, cleaner path than the debt ceiling fight," McClellan said of the legislation's chances in the House.

The House and Senate also push back on White House efforts to limit a commitment to building amphibious landing vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps and retire ships and aircraft sooner than some member of Congress would like. "You can't retire a large number of ships and a large number of aircraft and expect there's going to be replacement capacity anytime soon," Wittman said.

The bills include hundreds of millions of dollars for military construction in Virginia, bolster the role of private shipyards in maintaining Navy vessels and seek to strengthen the military's ability to respond to potential threats from China.

Kaine also crossed party lines to join with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in amending the defense bill to include their legislation to use military counter-intelligence on illegal drugs to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. and ally with Mexico to disrupt cartels smuggling the drug across the border by various means.

"I’m proud that we have been able to continue working on the annual defense bill on a bipartisan basis, and I’m especially glad that the Virginia delegation has played a leading role in crafting this bill," he said Friday.

"Virginia is one of the most connected states to our military," Kaine added. "As home to more than one million service members, veterans, and their families, as well as a large defense and shipbuilding economy, the Virginia delegation brings unique perspectives on how to best support our military families and national security.”

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan is sworn in on historic day