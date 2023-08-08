Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the third stop on his “parents matter conversation” tour Tuesday morning, joining state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, at Crestview Elementary School in Henrico County.

The event was a chance to tout bills that have passed and bills that the administration plans to keep fighting for, along with listening to the audience for concerns and suggestions.

The parent-focused conversations have featured GOP candidates running in competitive districts in this year’s General Assembly contests where a handful of hard-fought districts give each party a chance to gain the majority. Youngkin emphasized parents' role in their children's education during his successful campaign for governor in 2021.

Dunnavant faces Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, in Henrico's Senate District 16. At previous “parents matter” conversations, Youngkin was joined in Salem by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County and in Prince William County by Bill Woolf, who faces Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, in Senate District 30.

All 140 legislative seats are up for election in November. For Youngkin to accomplish more of his agenda as governor, Republicans would need to keep control of the House of Delegates and flip control of the Senate to the GOP.

Youngkin noted the 2022 passage of Dunnavant’s Senate Bill 656, which requires schools to notify parents of assignments that contain sexually explicit content so that they can choose whether to have their child opt out of it with a replacement assignment.

“I will not hear any more that an educator that's taken a class on age-appropriate education for a child knows more than I do about what is appropriate for my child to learn,” Dunnavant said to applause from the crowd.

After she and Youngkin had spoken, a microphone was passed around to members of the audience who wished to add their input. Several participants raised concerns about social media.

One man implored legislators and Youngkin to explore laws that would prohibit transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming medical care.

Youngkin did not clarify when speaking with reporters following the event whether he would support such measures, but he did say that he wants local school boards around the state to adopt his administration's model policies for transgender students as a starting point to future conversations.

“The previous administration's policy did not require parents to be at the table,” Youngkin said of policies in Gov. Ralph Northam's administration that did not require schools to notify parents if a student began using a different pronoun or needed to use a bathroom that did not match their assigned sex at birth.

“We have to first get parents back to the table and that's where my full attention has been," Youngkin said. "We'll have good discussions around these other issues. But I have got to move first in order to have our model policies adopted by all the jurisdictions.”

As with Northam’s model policies, some localities say they will not follow the governor's new guidance and Henrico County has yet to take a stance. But Youngkin said local school boards “don’t have a choice.”

One of the top concerns several parents at the event voiced was a call for tighter restrictions on social media for children and teens.

Earlier this year, Youngkin unsuccessfully pushed for a law to require parental consent for minors under 18 to sign up for social media sites. Suetterlein and Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, carried the measures, which failed to pass this year. Youngkin hopes the measures fare better next session. (Brewer also is in a closely contested race for state Senate, facing Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk, in Senate District 17.)

Some parents and the governor also noted the mental health impact of social media use and the strain that the COVID-19 pandemic placed on learning.

Youngkin, who has pushed for an increase in mental health funding, stressed that it is critical to progress under his Right Help Right Now plan.

House and Senate budget negotiators continue to seek an agreement on revisions to the two-year state budget. As he has echoed repeatedly this summer, Youngkin said Tuesday that he needs a budget.

When the General Assembly adjourned its 2023 session, it had yet to agree on a budget. Youngkin says there is sufficient revenue for $1 billion in tax cuts in addition to investments in key priorities. Senate Democrats have been pushing for a larger investment in the state's schools.

While chatting with the media after the event, Youngkin said he is frustrated.

“We can invest in behavioral health. We can invest in education, we can invest in law enforcement, we can make government work better. We can in fact, reduce tax burdens on Virginians,” he said. “We have plenty of money to do all of it.”

The Trump factor

Asked about the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump, Youngkin again criticized what he termed a “two-tiered justice system.”

When asked if he thinks Trump bears any responsibility for the violence that occurred when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Youngkin did not clarify, but he condemned the violence.

"The violence that happened on January 6 is unforgivable," Youngkin said. "There's no room for violence in this nation, certainly not in our nation's capital, but anywhere. This is the moment where we got to step up and say, 'how are we going to hold people accountable?' In this case, there's no excuse for any violence (on) January 6."