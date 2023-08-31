Richmond-area drivers should be sure they have the E-ZPass transponder on their windshields on Friday, or else have plenty of quarters within reach.

Tolls will rise at midnight on Thursday on the Downtown Expressway, Powhite Parkway and Boulevard Bridge, but how much depends on how you pay.

Motorists with an E-ZPass will pay 90 cents at toll plazas on the expressway and parkway — up from 70 cents. People paying cash will pay $1.

Using the Boulevard bridge will cost drivers 45 cents with E-ZPass and 50 cents if they pay with cash. The same rates apply for entrance ramps at Douglasdale Road onto Powhite and at 2nd and 11th Streets onto the Downtown Expressway.

But if you pay with cash, don’t use paper money, because it doesn’t work and it clogs the machines. No pennies either, and neither dimes nor nickels are preferred for the finicky, outdated toll collection machines.

“Quarters and silver dollars — they are the best way to go about using cash for our machines,” said Joi Taylor Dean, executive director of the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which plans to make change with silver dollars as well as bills to help motorists.

Better yet, the authority hopes to see more motorists signing up for an E-ZPass through the Virginia Department of Transportation. Eventually, it will be the only way to pay tolls, but even now, the authority says, it’s the most sensible one.

“We really want people to use E-ZPass,” Dean said. “It’s easier, it’s more efficient and it’s the best means of paying the toll.”

The authority — representing Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties — voted in May to raise the tolls in response to falling traffic and revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the cost of maintaining 61 miles of roadways and 36 bridges. But it’s waited until Sept. 1 in order to give motorists time to prepare for the change.

Just to remind them, the authority has used social media, newspaper advertising, electronic message boards on roadways and signs at toll booths to alert the public.

It will put more signs out when tolls rise on Friday, as well as have plenty of employees to staff toll lanes and maintain the machines if they jam. “Our machines are our greatest challenge,” Dean said.

The authority hasn’t heard much response from the public, but it’s been picking up recently, Dean said. “The closer you get to a particular deadline, the more people pay attention.”

Photos of the Downtown Expressway construction in the early to mid-1970s