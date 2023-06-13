An early, large flow of money to the challenger in what is usually an uncontested House of Delegates district anchored in eastern Henrico County sparked a much larger $127,162 wave of donations to the incumbent, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Henrico, in the latest reporting period.

McQuinn’s challenger, Terrence Lavell Walker, received $17,495 for the same April 1 to June 8 period.

McQuinn’s donations include $5,000 from Dominion Energy on April 23 and $20,000 on May 23, according to her newest campaign finance report, filed Monday with the state Department of Elections.

Walker had gotten off to an early fundraising lead with donations from Michael Bills' Clean Virginia political action committee, Bills' wife Sonija Smith and another committee in part funded by Bills, Commonwealth Forward, totaling $63,760 in cash and $18,460 in donated services. Clean Virginia makes its donations conditioned on a promise that candidates will not accept Dominion contributions, legislators say.

"Most Virginians would classify a lawmaker who has repeatedly voted in favor of legislation allowing Dominion Energy to overcharge customers by hundreds of millions, has accepted over $100,000 from Dominion Energy, and is currently supported by a Dominion Energy front group, as an unabashed ally of the utility," said Clean Virginia executive director Brennan Gilmore. McQuinn, like virtually every other legislator, voted for a regulatory bill that carved out much of what Dominion wanted in the 2023 session, opposed a small nuclear reactor bill the utility favored in 2022 and backed rate reduction and rate review measures the utility opposed in 2021.

McQuinn’s filing shows that, besides the Dominion donation, she also received $20,000 from the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

In addition, the former chair of the House Transportation Committee received a total of $12,000 from the Virginia Automobile and Truck Dealers Association, and $2,000 in cash plus $5,500 in donated polling services from the state AFL-CIO labor federation.

Democrats also gave large donations, including $8,116 in contributions through the Democratic ActBlue group; $7,000 from Common Good, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s PAC; $5,000 from former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s PAC and $5,000 from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, a fellow progressive Democrat and fellow member of the legislature’s Black Caucus.

Walker’s biggest donations including $6,000 in contributed campaign management services from Frank Callahan and $1,000 from California resident Patricia Preston-Werner, co-founder of a Palo Alto, Calif., investment firm. He received no further money from Clean Virginia.

