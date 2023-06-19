The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked all local statehouse candidates the same nine questions. Below, see the responses for Democrats Destiny LeVere Bolling and John Dantzler, who are running in the 80th House District that includes a swath of Henrico County.

Democrats will choose a nominee in Tuesday's primary.

What is one district-specific issue you want to tackle if elected?

Bolling: Access to broadband and technology is access to opportunity, and I’ve seen firsthand the negative effects lack of broadband can have through family experiences, my volunteer work, and youth mentorship. As Delegate, expanding access to broadband coverage and ensuring that every family has access to technology will be top priorities.

Dantzler: If elected, affordable housing would be of top priority to tackle due to the current housing crisis.

What's the most important bill you would introduce if elected and why is it important?

Bolling: As Delegate, I will introduce legislation to make home health care affordable and accessible because older adults deserve resources to age in place. I endeavor to make it easier for family members to obtain certifications that will improve quality of care and raise wages for home health workers.

Dantzler: Additional resources and access to mental health facilities. It's important to address the correlation of mental health to the increase in violence.

Where do you stand on abortion access in Virginia?

Bolling: I am unabashedly pro-choice and I firmly believe every person should be able to make their own reproductive health care decisions. I will work tirelessly to advance reproductive rights and ensure that Virginia remains a safe haven for abortion access.

Dantzler: I believe a woman has a right to choose as well as have safe measures in place to access abortion facilities in Virginia.

Should individual income tax rates and business taxes be adjusted and if so how?

Bolling: Republicans in Virginia are working to cut corporate taxes below that of hardworking families. That is unacceptable and as a Delegate, I won’t stand for it. My priority is going to be helping Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money, and that will require corporations to pay their fair share.

Dantzler: Individual tax and business tax rates should be adjusted to eliminate over taxation which has placed a burden on the people and weakened the businesses' ability to keep prices within reach of the consumer.

How would you approach reducing gun violence?

Bolling: Gun violence is tearing our communities apart - especially Black and Brown communities like those in my district. Republicans believe the solution to gun violence is more guns. I believe we need stronger background check laws, resources for community violence intervention programs, and more. That’s what I’ll fight for as Delegate.

Dantzler: I would approach reducing gun violence through the correlation of mental health and over taxation of the people that's created tremendous burdens thus causing unreasonable decisions in disputes.

How do you plan to address opioid deaths and addictions? What about opioid dealers?

Bolling: The opioid and addiction crisis is ravaging families and we must do more to intervene. We need a holistic approach, including additional resources for individuals experiencing addiction, ensuring every student has access to a world class education, improving access to good-paying jobs, and holding accountable those contributing to this crisis.

Dantzler: The issue with opioid addictions must first be addressed with the issue of mental health regarding the need to utilize opioids in excess which leads to deaths. Also, defining who is classified as "dealers" must be addressed such as manufacturers or distributors of opioids as well as street dealers.

Should Virginia establish a legal recreational cannabis market? Why or why not?

Bolling: Yes. Right now, the illegal cannabis market is thriving in Virginia, posing serious health and safety risks to our communities. A legal marketplace will protect consumers and generate hundreds of millions in revenue that can be used for public education, addiction treatment, and more.

Dantzler: Yes, Virginia should establish a legal recreational cannabis market. Why: The recreational use of the people, cultural rituals and healing properties should no longer be criminalized.

What’s a fun fact about yourself or your favorite hobby that people may not know about?

Bolling: Caring for others is my deepest passion and that’s why I’m hoping to enter public service. As a Delegate, I’ll be able to use my platform to deliver real change on the issues I see families struggling with every day, like access to home health care, broadband, and education.

Dantzler: I like to go on the open roads and ride my motorcycle.

Lastly, why should people vote for you?

Bolling: Residents of the 80th District should vote for me because I’m the only real Democrat in this race and I am the only candidate with the experience to deliver for our communities. I have seen and lived the struggles families are facing, and will use that experience to deliver progress.