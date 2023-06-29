With changes to the $177 billion state budget on the line, most members of the General Assembly conference committee negotiating a deal did not know what proposals were on the table until they arrived in Richmond this week to engage in talks that ended abruptly on Tuesday, a day after they began.

There was plenty of blame to go around and more than a little anger over the collapse of budget negotiations this week, with most of legislators charged with finding a compromise saying they were kept in the dark and Gov. Glenn Youngkin barely able to contain his frustration.

The communication failure that led to the impasse is a huge concern for local governments, school divisions and other stakeholders who will not know what additional state funding to expect, if any, in the fiscal year that will begin on Saturday morning. The two-year spending plan lawmakers adopted a year ago remains in place, but without an agreement, up to $3.6 billion in excess revenues remain unspent, and no one knows whether they will have additional state funding before the next budget is scheduled to take effect 12 months from now.

“The apparent collapse of budget negotiations is beyond disheartening,” said former Secretary of Finance Joe Flores, who now is director of fiscal policy at the Virginia Municipal League. “This state of affairs means that local governments will have fewer resources to help their communities deal with some of the most pressing issues facing them.”

“It is devastating for individuals suffering from mental illness and addiction living in our communities that will continue to wait for improvements to the commonwealth’s behavioral health system that all agree is in critical condition and in dire need of more funding,” Flores said.

“The delay is equally harmful in our schools, where substantial funding is on the table to address long-simmering needs exacerbated by the pandemic, such as increasing support for at-risk students, adding more reading specialists, eliminating the support cap and boosting teacher’s salaries. Kicking these funding decisions down the road isn’t helpful.”

For Youngkin, it was a fairly small, $1 million sum for one of his top priorities — tackling human trafficking — that sparked a blast at Senate Democrats: a theme likely to be echoed as he hopes to flip control of the Senate and hold control of the House this November.

Youngkin, who is making a big push to win Republican control of the legislature in the November election, on Wednesday accused Senate Democrats of sabotaging a budget that includes millions of dollars in additional funding for public schools, behavioral health programs and public safety.

His budget proposal included $1 million to add 10 positions to the statewide human trafficking force, the first ever in Virginia.

“You can tell I’m angry,” the governor said Wednesday, after handing over his 2nd quarter salary — $43,750 — to Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit organization that is launching a support effort for Virginia police agencies to tackle human trafficking, which he calls “modern day slavery.”

Youngkin, a wealthy former private equity executive, has pledged to serve as governor without taking a salary. Each quarter he donates his salary to groups that are helping others.

“I’m particularly, particularly frustrated by Senate Democrats playing politics” over the budget impasse, the governor said, citing his proposals of more than $149 million for mental health, $112 million for law enforcement and $422 million for K-12 schools.

The Senate’s latest proposal includes $500 million more than the current budget for K-12 schools and higher education, $170 million more for behavioral health and $37 million for community-based violence prevention grants.

Senate Democrats already had rejected the deal that House Republicans had offered on Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts the day before the assembly adjourned on Feb. 25 with only a “skinny budget” in place to guide local school divisions and local governments on updated state funding. The stopgap measure included $263 million for K-12 schools.

Key Dems say there was no deal

But Democrats said they did not know about a private offer that House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, says he made to Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, both Fairfax County Democrats, at the end of the legislative session, and on which he agreed to sit until after June 20 party primaries. Barker lost his primary election to Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky, and Howell is retiring at the end of her term in January.

“I am not aware of any deal that was made,” said Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who expects to become chair of Senate Finance in January — if she prevails in an election in her heavily Democratic district in Hampton Roads and her party keeps its majority in the Senate.

Some House budget negotiators also were in the dark about the deal that Knight said he cut with Howell and Barker, who both deny it. The alleged deal included a proposal to back off a quarter-percentage point cut in the top individual tax rate sought by Youngkin, and instead change the state’s four tax brackets for individual Virginia taxpayers.

“I didn’t know until this week,” said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, former vice chairman of the committee and a member of the budget negotiating team.

The proposed tax bracket change, prompted by a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee report on how to make the tax code fairer, would most help people earning between $25,000 and $50,000 in adjusted gross income, although it also would benefit wealthier taxpayers who would pay lower rates on their income up to $30,000 a year.

Months ago Senate Democrats, who hold six of nine Senate seats on the budget conference committee, already had considered and rejected the rest of the proposed deal: a combination of ongoing tax cuts and one-time rebates. It does not include a 1-percentage point reduction in the corporate income tax rate that Youngkin wants and the Senate rejected.

“They knew we weren’t going to agree to permanent tax cuts,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who just survived a strong primary challenge by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville. “They knew that in February.”

Money and policy

Instead, the Senate this week initially proposed up to $700 million in one-time tax rebates and then upped the offer to $900 million on Tuesday to match the amount of tax savings that Knight wants in a revised budget agreement in exchange for giving the Senate $900 million to spend on its priorities. Instead of rebates of $100 for individuals and $200 for couples, the Senate doubled those amounts, which taxpayers would receive this fall.

In response, Knight ended negotiations on Tuesday, alleging that Barker had reneged on their private deal with Howell traveling outside of the country. While the Senate proposal would give him the amount of tax cuts he had sought, it would not change tax policy to raise the standard deduction for taxpayers who do not itemize deductions, eliminate an age limit for exemption of military retirement income or change the individual tax brackets.

“There is money and there is policy,” Knight said Wednesday. “What they’re hoping to do is give us money. I want the money and the policy.”

With a potential recession looming and state tax revenues declining, Senate Democrats said they are willing to give the tax savings that Knight and House Republicans want, but not with permanent cuts that would continue after the current budget expires on June 30, 2024, and potentially require the state to cut future funding of critical services.

“That’s not a viable deal for us,” said Lucas, who defeated Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, in a primary election on June 20 and faces Republican Tony Goodwin in November in a strongly Democratic district.

Certified public accountants, and the Virginia taxpayers they represent, are used to the “wait and see” of state budget politics, said Emily Walker, vice president for advocacy at the Virginia Society of CPAs.

Walker said the larger problem for them is the upheaval in General Assembly leadership, especially on the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, which is losing 10 of its 15 members to retirement, electoral defeat or higher office under new political maps that the Virginia Supreme Court approved at the end of 2021.

“That’s more concerning than the need to get a deal right now,” she said. “It’s incredibly difficult to know what the Senate Finance Committee, in particular, is going to look like. There’s a lot of uncertainty, and that makes it challenging.”