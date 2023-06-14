As a result, that could mean a sharp rise in premium rates if the House of Delegates and state Senate can’t figure out how to resolve their $1 billion worth of differences over the budget.

The program uses state funds and a larger sum of matching federal grants to run a reinsurance program – basically, a backstop plan that covers the cost of health insurers' biggest claims.

That reinsurance allows the insurers to cut their premium rates to reflect the benefit of that backstop. For 2023, the reinsurance program reduced premiums by that 19.5%, the State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance said in response to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

But to offer the reinsurance next year, the draw from the state’s Commonwealth Health Reinsurance Program Special Fund should increase by $10 million from what was originally budgeted for fiscal year 2024, to $38.9 million, budget documents show.

And to draw down the necessary federal money, the federal government requires a commitment that the necessary state funds will be there.

That sum would be $216 million if the reinsurance program is to yield a 15% savings on individuals’ premiums and $293 million for a 20% reduction, according to a General Assembly financial analysis when it authorized the program in 2021.

“Due to uncertainty regarding the level of state funding that will be made available, and therefore, the amount of premium reduction the SCC should seek from health insurance carriers for benefit year 2024, a zero percent premium reduction from the CHRP for benefit year 2024 may be established,” the SCC said.

“Health insurers would no longer apply the rate reduction for plan year 2024 that they applied in 2023, because the CHRP would not reimburse issuers for any claims incurred in 2024. Therefore, the CHRP would not act to reduce rates in 2024,” it added.

That’s because the premiums insurers charge would have to be enough to cover the biggest bills that the reinsurance program now handles.

The law that set up the program says the SCC has to calculate and make public the amount of money needed for the program by May 1, but without a budget, it can’t do that.

But that’s a self-imposed deadline, the SCC said.

Federal administrators have not indicated that Virginia missing this self-imposed deadline would affect the state’s ability to draw the federal money for next year, the SCC said.

If there is a budget agreement and if it addresses the Commonwealth Health Reinsurance Program and if the federal officials are satisfied, insurers, meanwhile, could adjust their rate submission to reflect CHRP premium reduction until July 14, 2023 under the current rate submission timeline, the SCC said.

The House of Delegates passed a budget that includes $1 billion of tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The state Senate budget uses that money to boost state support for education.

Close Gov. Glenn Youngkin listens to George Daniel on Jan. 25 as he tries some Brunswick stew on Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol. Next to Daniel are, from left, Dylan Pair, stewmaster Kevin Pair and Austin Pair. The yearly event returned to the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic began. Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, takes photos of his colleagues in the Virginia House of Delegates on Jan. 24 at the state Capitol. Lawmakers head to committee meetings Jan. 19. Democratic senators cheer as Clerk of the Senate Susan Clarke Schaar swears in new Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, on Jan. 18 at the state Capitol. Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, is photographed outside the Senate chamber Jan. 18 after he was sworn in at the Virginia state Capitol. Rouse won a special election to succeed Republican Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress in November. Rouse's win increased the Democrats' edge in the Senate to 22-18. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, share a laugh during Tuesday's session. Senate pages, from left, Aaven Dudley, Nataniel Dunster and Connor Wotring are seen in the Senate on Jan. 19. Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. (blue) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (red) fill the floor around Jean-Antoine Houdon’s marble statue of George Washington. The two groups were among those visiting the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 13. Lobbyists listen during a meeting of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Jan. 30 at the Pocahontas Building. Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, left, and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, react Jan. 26 to the vote tally on a Petersen bill dealing with preservation of trees in the town of Vienna. The Senate passed the bill on a 33-7 vote. A group from Portsmouth listens to a speaker during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day on Jan. 16. Lawmakers head to committee meetings on January 19, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH Del. Jackie Hope Glass, D-Norfolk, brings style to the House floor Jan. 17 during the General Assembly session at the state Capitol. Gov. Glenn Youngkin attends the Virginia March for Life on Feb. 1 in Richmond. Youngkin’s Virginia job approval rating hit 57% in February — five points better than in November — according to a poll from Roanoke College. Senate pages (from left) Aaven Dudley, Nataniel Dunster, and Connor Wotring are seen in the Senate on January 19, 2023. Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, takes a moment during a General Assembly session at the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 20. Del. Briana Sewell, D-Prince William, takes a photo of Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and other members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. after a Jan. 24 news conference in the Pocahontas Building. McClellan and other Democrats spoke of their support for a proposed state constitutional amendment to protect reproductive freedom. 