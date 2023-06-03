It’s GOP territory – one of the two most Republican state Senate districts in metro Richmond. The race for the Chesterfield County-based 12th District seat is really the Republican primary, with the issue of who is more Republican than whom.

The June 20 GOP primary pits a state senator who is the only Republican who’s not in the Senate GOP caucus against a former one-term senator and a candidate with a fat war chest from a failed nomination contest for Congress.

And it is hard to tell the difference on the issues: state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, former Sen. Glen Sturtevant and Tina Ramirez all say they’ll defend gun rights, support school choice, and oppose abortion.

So, in a way, it’s been the photos of other people who show on fliers and mailers and digital ads that tell a tale.

On one Chase ad, that bane of MAGA Republicans, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, shows up smirking in a black and white photo pasted next to a very glum faced, black and white image of Sturtevant. It declares that as a backer of the Equal Rights Amendment, Sturtevant was in favor of abortion and a supposed transgender agenda.

A Sturtevant flier features Chase’s face pasted onto a pink-gowned fairy tale princess’ body to remind voters of the time she cursed out a Capitol Police officer after she tried to tell the senator to move her car.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe grins from a Ramirez flier that quotes the Democrat praising Sturtevant over a long-ago vote over a Virginia Supreme Court justice, with a quote that looks like an endorsement but isn’t.

Sturtevant's past votes - on red flag laws as well as the ERA - are a focus of Chase's campaign, as is what she calls her 100% record on gun rights.

“There are three great candidates here but I’m the only one who’s carrying,” Chase told a forum sponsored by the Virginia Citizens Defense League early in the race.

It was a remark that may crystalize what the vote could turn on – since Sturtevant then had to say “I whiffed it,” referring to his vote in favor of a red flag law, that would allow judges to take a person’s guns if subject to a restraining order.

(Sturtevant voted in 2019 for a red flag bill that ultimately was left to die in the Senate Finance Committee. Democrats passed a red flag law in 2020, when they led both chambers, after Sturtevant had left the legislature.)

Sturtevant reassured the audience that he now opposes that Virginia law.

Ramirez, meanwhile, told the forum “there shouldn’t be any gun-free zones." She and Chase said all law-abiding citizens should be able to carry guns in schools.

The district, which comprises the western half of Chesterfield and the city of Colonial Heights is very Republican – voting 57% for Glenn Youngkin in his 2021 election as governor.

About 53% of its voters come from Chase’s old district, 40% from the northern part of the county that was part of the district Sturtevant represented and that leans less strongly Republican. Some 7% of voters live in a newly added area around Ettrick that votes strongly Democratic. In the fall the Republican nominee will face Democrat Natan McKenzie, a financial adviser.

Besides her voting record on gun rights, Chase stresses her opposition to mask mandates and stance for parents’ rights, saying she is “pro-God, pro-life, pro-business, pro-veteran, pro-law enforcement and pro-rule of law.”

Sturtevant says “We have two short years to pass Governor Youngkin's agenda to lower taxes, fight for energy independence, protect the sanctity of the unborn, and never back down from the radical Left. It's time to get down to business on day one, and I am the only candidate in this race who is capable of that.”

Ramirez says she’s a single mother of a daughter. Ramirez wants to "get government out of the way" and to put an end to what she describes as “toxic ‘cancel culture’.”

Chase is currently not a member of the Senate Republican Caucus. She was censured by the Senate in 2021 for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct,” including a lack of civility and making false and misleading statements. In 2021 she sought the GOP nomination for governor that went to Youngkin.

Sturtevant has been endorsed by several GOP senators, including Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and leaders of the caucus’ conservatives, state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

On abortion, Sturtevant says he is 100% pro-life; Chase this year introduced an unsuccessful Senate resolution declaring that life begins at conception. Ramirez says the government should not be in the business of aborting babies or supporting organizations that do.

“Education is going to be my top issue,” Chase has said.

That includes making sure parents have options – the Monacan High and Virginia Tech graduate used public schools, private ones and home schooling while raising her four adult children.

This year, she introduced an unsuccessful bill to create educational savings accounts to help parents afford private or religious schools as well as other educational expenses and she pushed for more transparency about what children are taught and what books they are taking out of libraries, though these initiatives, too, did not make it.

Ramirez wants to promote school choice, and says parents who homeschool should have their expenses covered from the taxes they are paying into the educational system.

Sturtevant also favors school choice.

He is a former member of the Richmond School Board and founder of the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation, a nonprofit focused on working with the private sector to support schools. Sturtevant's term in the 2016 to 2019 sessions included working on often technical education measures such as his 2019 bill that created a fast track program for licensed teachers to earn credentials to teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.

Chase had little luck on her measures this year – ranging from her efforts to repeal the red flag law and local governments’ case-by-case authorization to keep guns out of parks and government buildings, to her bids to bar discrimination against people who don’t have COVID-19 vaccinations, to ban insurance coverage for gender transition for minors and to allow doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Sturtevant did a bit better in his final year in the state Senate. His proposal requiring insurance coverage for services done by nurse practitioners was enacted, while he won broad bipartisan support for a bill authorizing low cost health insurance that only covers catastrophic illnesses, only to see it vetoed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam.

His proposal to boost the standard deduction for income taxes from $3,000 for single filers and $6,000 for joint filers to $12,000 and $24,000 respectively was merged into another bill that finally increased the deductions to $4,500 and $9,000. They’ve been increased, but are still below the level Sturtevant proposed.

A graduate of Catholic University, Sturtevant married his college sweetheart, whose job as a teacher helped put him through law school. He has a nationwide practice emphasizing on medical malpractice and health care cases, including issues involving the Veterans Administration, military health care, the Indian Health Service, and vaccine injuries. He and his wife Lori have four children, all of whom they adopted.

Chase, first elected to the state Senate in 2015, owns a small financial services firm. With her Virginia Tech degree in corporate finance and business management, she has worked for Federal Reserve Bank, Signet Bankcard, First North American National Bank and the state government’s former Virginia Student Assistance Authorities. She and her husband, Mike, have four children.

With her experience working for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, Ramirez founded Hardwired Global, an organization that develops children's books and education material to address the causes of religious conflict and to defend the rights of those oppressed for their religion. She failed in a bid for the GOP nomination for the 7th Congressional district in 2020.

While politicians and lobby groups have rallied to Sturtevant's support, with Dominion Energy giving $30,000 and a PAC associated with Obenshain giving $21,250; few others have done so for Chase or Ramirez, campaign finance reports show.

