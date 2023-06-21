State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, says she plans a legal challenge to Tuesday's primary election results, in which she lost to former Sen. Glen Sturtevant.

She asserts that early voting was done on voting machines that did not comply with state law.

But it is not clear that rejecting those votes would be enough to give her the victory.

Chase said she is seeking a lawyer to address her concerns. She said she would not concede until she was confident that the official vote count was correct and any election day concerns of voters were resolved.

"No voter should have been voting early on those voting computers until they were in compliance with Virginia State law," she said in a statement.

"We're not asking for a recount. A recount won't correct the problem. We will never know for sure if there were bad actors in the early voting certification process," Chase said.

"We're asking for those who acted illegally to be held accountable for their unethical actions during early voting."

A legal challenge is different than a recount, since it alleges an election was conducted improperly.

In Virginia, a candidate can ask for recount if results are more than 1 percentage point apart.

Chase lost the three-way race to Sturtevant, who won 39.47% of votes cast to her 37.86%, according to the unofficial results reported by the state Department of Elections. Religious freedom campaigner Tina Ramirez was the third candidate in the primary, and received 22.67% of votes.

Chase had a 415-vote margin over Sturtevant with ballots cast on election day. He had 335 more votes than she did among early votes cast on machines. Sturtevant received 426 more votes on mail-in ballots than she did, which was enough to give him a 346-vote margin of victory, according to the elections department's unofficial tally.

Chase complained that Sturtevant's campaign manager was chosen illegally as the sole Republican to certify early voting machines during early voting.

Chase had previously complained that she had "zero confidence that the early voting machines were properly certified."

Chase had represented much of what is now the 12th district for two terms, but redistricting brought in a portion of the district Sturtevant represented for one term before his defeat in 2019 by Democrat Ghazala Hashmi.

Although a Republican, Chase is not a member of the Senate GOP caucus. She was censured by the Senate in 2021 for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct,” including a lack of civility and making false and misleading statements. In 2021, she sought the GOP nomination for governor that went to Youngkin.

Chase has questioned President Joe Biden's election, and in 2022 she proposed that the General Assembly appropriate $70 million to audit the 2020 election results in Virginia, in which Biden beat then-President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points. The state Senate rejected her proposal.

She attended Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington but left before other Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

