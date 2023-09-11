The Post said it had viewed videos in which Gibson, a nurse practitioner, urged viewers to pay the couple with "tips" for performing certain requests, using the webcam platform Chaturbate.

The action may have been in violation of Chaturbate's terms and conditions, which state that "requesting or demanding specific acts for tips may result in a ban from the platform for all parties involved."

Gibson and Republican David Owen are vying for the House seat in District 57, which covers western Henrico County and part of Goochland County.

Videos that are live-streamed on the Chaturbate site are sometimes available as an archive on other sites. According to the Post, over a dozen videos with Gibson's Chaturbate username were archived on a site called Recurbate in September 2022 and it's unclear when the live streams first occurred.

The Post reported that "a Republican operative" alerted it to the Gibson videos listed on Recurbate.

In a statement, Gibson called exposure of the content “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

Gibson accuses whoever exposed the online content of committing a sex crime.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia did not have a comment at the time of this publication.

According to The Post, the videos were still listed on Recurbate as of Saturday but were no longer available for viewing at that time after the unidentified Republican operative alerted the publication to the content. The Post reported that videos of Gibson did remain on another non-password-protected site, which The Post viewed for its reporting.

While Gibson did originally post content to Chaturbate, a password-protected site for its users, it's unclear if she consented to the content being archived on other sites.

Her campaign did not specify when The Times-Dispatch asked if Gibson knew content posted to Chaturbate would be archived elsewhere.

According to state law "any person who, with the intent to coerce, harass, or intimidate, maliciously disseminates or sells any videographic or still image created by any means whatsoever that depicts another person who is totally nude or in a state of undress ... where such person knows or has reason to know that he is not licensed or authorized to disseminate or sell such videographic or still image is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor."

After emerging victorious from a Democratic primary this summer, Gibson is facing Owen, former co-owner of a homebuilding company, in a competitive race to represent the 57th District.

Gibson's website says she is a married mother of two and has lived in western Henrico County for over 10 years.

An Owen victory would help the GOP hold the line in the House, where Republicans now have control, while a victory for Gibson could help the Democrats’ bid to regain control of the chamber that they lost in the 2021 elections.

Recent voting patterns in the district means theirs is a contest where the outcome is hard to predict. In 2022’s congressional midterms, 50% of the district voted Democratic, but a year before, 51% chose Republican Glenn Youngkin in the contest for governor.

Priorities for Gibson include protecting current abortion access in Virginia, which is the least restrictive state in the South, and one of the most contentious issues on the ballot either way this fall. In line with much of her party, Gibson supports environmental policy and laws that are aimed at reducing gun violence.

Addressing inflation and the cost of living is a goal for both candidates.

Owen said he was inspired to run for office because of inflation. In line with much of his party, he supports giving parents more authority in public education and plans to reduce government spending.

Early voting, which both parties have pushed for this election cycle, begins Sept. 22. Election Day is Nov. 7.