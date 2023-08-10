They look at their county in a way few others do – except maybe a professor of geography – but land use planners, the local government officials who say what kind of development should go where, can see things that others miss about redeveloping places that might be past their prime.

In Chesterfield County, planners are supplementing their day-to-day work - seeing how developers’ plans fit with what the hundreds of pages of the local zoning ordinance dictate - by thinking about ways to bring new life to one of the county’s main gateways: the 579 acres around the intersection of Chippenham Parkway (State Route 150) and Iron Bridge Road (State Route 10) in the northern part of the county.

“We’re looking at these nodes of older development in a transportation network and connected to infrastructure and we think we can help regional developers who may not be as familiar see the possibilities,” said Andrew Gillies, Chesterfield’s director of planning.

Nodes and networks aren’t what many likely see when driving up the twisting, divided four-lane Ridgedale Parkway to the pools at Swim RVA or the soccer fields beyond. On their way they pass the shuttered Chippenham Crossing shopping center, roughly a half mile up from the parkway's intersection at Iron Bridge.

Liz Green, on her way home down Ridgedale from a workout at SwimRVA, saw trash - and paused to pick up some next to some favorite blackberries.

"I love these trees," she said. "I wish they wouldn't take them down ... but people need places to live, I guess. As long as we get more people on less land, I guess that's the best we can hope for."

Ridgedale Special Focus Area

Drivers on another key part of the transportation network that's so obvious to Gillies might not see something he's spotted when they zoom southbound toward Chippenham Parkway.

After crossing the bridge over Falling Creek reservoir, if they look to their right, they might catch a glimpse of a bluff - though they'd miss its view overlooking the curves where Falling Creek begins to widen into the reservoir.

Or, a bit farther south on Iron Bridge, drivers on the six-lane road might not recall the 2014 rezoning case when a developer’s proposal for stores and a hotel – never built - sparked such strong opposition from neighbors over the idea that development could include a gas station.

And those drivers might not think, if they turned off Iron Bridge at that corner to drive east down Jessup Road to Upp Street, that those 2- and 3- acre lots are much larger than the usual 12,000 square feet in most Chesterfield subdivisions – or than the smaller lots, down to 5,000 square feet, that planners consider as the county tries to promote more affordable housing options.

All are the kind of things Gillies and the team of planners who work with him see.

They see an empty Chippenham Crossing Shopping Center that, halfway up Ridgedale Parkway, was hard to get to.

They also see a steady flow of families headed for SwimRVA and the soccer fields.

They see some 49 acres of vacant parcels.

And they know that out of 117 single family homes and 626 apartments, fewer than 20 new houses have been built in the area since 2000, along with only two apartment developments.

They see roads – Iron Bridge and Chippenham – that are hard for pedestrians to cross, including the kids who attend J.G. Hening Elementary School.

But they also see, and have set down in a conceptual plan for what they call the Ridgedale Special Focus Area, a mix of new housing, two landmark commercial buildings on Iron Bridge – one at the corner of Ridgedale Parkway the other at Jessup Road, and a city-like neighborhood of stores, townhomes, apartments and plazas anchored by a revived commercial center at Chippenham Crossing.

20-year ideas

On the other side of Chippenham Parkway (still in the Ridgedale focus area) when Gillies eyes the bluff overlooking the curves where Falling Creek begins to widen out into the Falling Creek Reservoir, he sees a bucolic view that he think others would enjoy, with a biking or trail-walking attraction like a restaurant.

That’s because the planners also see bike paths and trails connecting to a trail head at Mary Stratton Park, which borders Falling Creek a bit farther upstream – trails and paths running north-south and east-west that could cross the focus area and link the city of Richmond with recreation destinations including Pocahontas State Park, as well as connecting people who don’t drive with jobs in the Chesterfield County Airport industrial park.

In one older subdivision, Hening Heights, with its large 2- and 3-acre lots and homes mostly built in the 1950s, they see a chance for property owners to subdivide lots or to assemble lots, clearing the way for them to make money by adding new homes to create a more modern-style suburban neighborhood, facilitated by a new, more connected street grid.

“This is a 20- to 30-year plan,” Gillies said.

“But we’re not saying: ‘this is what you have to do’ … What we want to do is to say: ‘here are some ideas, let’s talk,’ ” he said.

Generally speaking, local government planners tackle the idea of redevelopment in response to ideas developers bring – they end up in rezoning cases or applications for special- or conditional-use permits.

That is how many mixed-use projects that combine commercial and residential buildings in close-fitting, city-like neighborhoods - one of the hottest trends in suburban development – get going.

In Chesterfield, that’s what’s happening along Midlothian Turnpike, where developers are looking to convert two old shopping centers into mixed-use projects, including streets and public spaces where mostly empty parking lots have been.

Focused approach

Chesterfield’s also trying the special focus area approach. Its first, covering some 673 acres centered on the intersection of Hull Street Road (U.S. 360) and Courthouse Road, focused on an area with nearly 200 acres of vacant land, dominated by three aging shopping centers - Oxbridge Square, Rockwood Plaza, and Rockwood Square – and lacking a sense of place, with a landscape dominated by large parking lots.

But it also included the county’s oldest and most visited park, Rockwood. And it was near other population and employment centers.

The planners’ notion was to encourage commercial and mixed-use projects snugged in close to along Hull Street Road, as well as on a new road paralleling Courthouse, with the areas behind these, but still in the footprint of the shopping centers, to be developed as multi-family homes.

Farther out, in one mostly undeveloped area, they proposed one area with a relatively dense mix of single family homes, including homes on clusters of small lots, townhomes, duplexes and carriage houses as well as more traditional single family homes.

For an undeveloped stretch next to this and bordering Courthouse Road, planners proposed what they called "neighborhood nodes" - a mix of housing and small-scale commercial development, stores and offices, fronting a main street or green space. Those commercial buildings could contain residential on their upper floors, the planners suggested.

Less than a year after Chesterfield supervisors approved the conceptual plan for the Rockwood focus area, developer Stanley Martin Homes came in with a proposal to tear down the Rockwood Square Shopping Center and Rockwood Golf Park, a driving range, to build a maximum of 590 townhomes and small “2 over 2” multifamily buildings with two units on the first floor and two units on the second floor. There will be green spaces and a trail along the Horner’s Run stream. The WaWa, Starbucks and other commercial parcels along Hull Street Road would remain.

County planning officials are working on a site and subdivision plan review for the Rockwood Square project.

On an additional 35 acres that fronts on Hull Street Road and wraps around behind the Oxbridge Square Shopping Center, Irving G. Horner Jr, of the Horner and Newell real estate firm is proposing a project of two apartment buildings with a total of 280 units and 180 townhomes. The project includes green space and another portion of trail along Horner’s Run.

So far, some of the planners’ notions – including 4-to 6-story buildings right on Hull Street Road with shops on the ground floor and apartments above, or a market pavilion or the neighborhood nodes or cluster housing – haven’t emerged. But a special focus plan isn’t a rezoning case, or a site plan.

But the plan sparked interest where there wasn't any before.

“It’s zooming in on the comprehensive plan,” Gillies said, referring the long-term planning document state law requires cities and counties to update every five years. Chesterfield’s current plan, approved in 2019, looks forward to 2040 and details basic views about land use, transportation, utilities and community facilities that will be needed.

“The comp plan is like the 30,000-foot view and this is a smaller area at 10,000 feet,” Gillies said.

The aim of a special focus area plan is to start a conversation with developers, especially one focused on the often costly and daunting task of redevelopment, he said.

“It makes sense to think about infilling; looking a redevelopment inside our existing transportation network, existing infrastructure, instead of going to greenfields farther and farther out,” he said.

“And when a developer knows you’re interested in that, they’ll figure that’s one hurdle already past.”

From the archives: Cloverleaf Mall, 1972-2011 Cloverleaf Mall: Before the opening Cloverleaf Mall: Opening day, 1972 Cloverleaf Mall: Busy first week Cloverleaf Mall: Upscale Sears Cloverleaf Mall: Twin cinema Cloverleaf Mall: Piccadilly Cafeteria Cloverleaf Mall in 1975 Cloverleaf Mall Community Room Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Tubas, 1985 Cloverleaf Mall: 1987 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Eve, 1990 Cloverleaf Mall: 1995 fire Cloverleaf Mall: Frederick's of Hollywood Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas, 1997 Cloverleaf Mall: 1998 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: New police station, 1999 Cloverleaf Mall: Regal cinemas close, 2001 Cloverleaf Mall: Sears closes, 2003 Cloverleaf Mall: Empty food court, 2005 County buys Cloverleaf Mall, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall sold to county, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall: One last shop Cloverleaf Mall: Closing in 2008 Cloverleaf Mall: Fenced off in 2010 Cloverleaf Mall: The walls come down, 2011 Goodbye Cloverleaf, 2011 Kroger rises from rubble of Cloverleaf, 2012