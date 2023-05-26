Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Zoning ordinances get down in the weeds – this many feet between house and street, this size lot there and that kind of business here – but as Chesterfield County planners go through the laborious, multi-year effort of modernizing their 580-plus page of codes, some big new development trends are emerging.

Basically, the county’s zoning modernization project aims at simplifying land use and development rules, some of which date back 30 or 40 years, said Andrew Gillies, director of planning.

“When we came across something new, we’d put a band-aid on and now all you see is band-aids everywhere,” he said.

But as planners think about yanking band-aids off, they’ve found some of the issues the band-aids addressed could be handled in ways that tackle one of the biggest challenges Virginians face: a home they can afford.

“We want to have more housing options,” Gillies said.

One way of doing that would an entirely new zoning category: alternative residential.

This kind of zoning would allow some of the newest ideas for housing, especially for affordable housing and housing for older people trying to stretch fixed incomes.

These include cottage courts – groupings of small houses around a shared central open space – as well as co-housing which goes a step beyond, seeking to create a mini-community that has other common areas for residents.

Alternative residential zoning would also allow tiny homes, an outgrowth of the simplified living movement that started getting legs in the aftermath of the Great Recession and that picked up speed as standardized plans began to be published in 2012. The 2018 International Residential Code formally recognized this kind of housing with its Appendix Q, defining tiny homes as having 400 square feet of floor space, excluding lofts.

In an alternative residential district, houses may be built on site or manufactured away from the area, to be trucked in and installed there. Homes may be on individual lots or a common lot.

Another new zoning category creates new options for detached single-family homes.

Currently, the smallest lot allowed for these houses is 12,000 square feet, Gillies said.

That can feel like a lot of lawn to mow in a Virginia August and many home-seekers these days would like smaller lots.

Smaller lots also lower developers’ cost for acquiring land to build on, and that can help hold down the price of a new house, Gillies said.

So the proposed new semi-urban residential zone would allow single-family houses in 9,000 square foot lots.

Even smaller 7,000 square-foot and 5,000 square-foot lots would also be options, but the developer would need to provide space for amenities – a term that can cover anything from open space to walking trails to community centers and playgrounds.

Ripping off band-aids for town homes and low-rise apartment buildings, the idea of a new transition residential zoning category is to have a clearer, simpler way for developers and planners to create neighborhoods that can connect traditional suburban neighborhoods with more intensively used areas and major corridors.

This zoning would allow building types and heights that don’t create sudden, shocking-to-the-eye areas next to those traditional suburbs.

These transitional neighborhoods would be located along arterial roads, next to the urban and urbanizing parts of the county, and developers would be required to provide space for amenities, with the amount depending on how many homes or apartments are built on a given acreage.

Some of those more city-like areas that the transitional neighborhoods would be next to could come under a proposed new mixed-use zoning category.

This new category would be another band-aid replacement.

Chesterfield already has several mixed-use developments, approved trough case-by-case conditional-use planned development permits, but they are a hodgepodge of different standards. The new mixed-use zoning would make the rules for these clearer and more consistent, Gillies said.

Mixed-use has been a hot development trend for more than a decade, an outgrowth of the New Urbanism movement in architectural and urban planning theories of the 1980s and 1990s, though sometimes developers' eyes are bigger than their stomachs when it comes to pulling off these complex meldings of residential and commercial use.

Chesterfield’s notion includes single-family attached homes as well as multi-family housing together with commercial retail, service and office uses to create an area that could serve as a node for several neighborhoods, as an urban activity center, or a regional destination.

The buildings could be designed in horizontal or vertical formats, and likely locations would include interchanges on Interstates 95 and 295 and State Route 288. Such developments could also house tourism-oriented businesses such as restaurants and hotels.

One option would be a small residential center with some light commercial uses contained within a residential neighborhood.

Such centers would be designed to be walkable for nearby residents and would be located at the intersection of collector or local streets

A variation would be a “town center” environment.

These would offer places to live, work and play within a compact walkable area, closely connected to nearby neighborhoods.

They would be located near the intersection of major roads.

Yet another variation would be an even larger regional center.

This would include a dense grid of streets in an environment comfortable for pedestrians – basically, something like a traditional city downtown.

They will be required to have formal spaces for amenities.

Next to these mixed-use projects would be another new zoning category, called urban residential.

These would include single-family attached houses, apartments and some building with commercial space on the ground floor and residential units above.

Developers would need to set aside space for small lawns, greens, plazas, and resident gathering areas, as well as common landscaping and screening.

All these ideas are still works in progress. Ultimately, it will be up to the Board of Supervisors - after hearing from the public and seeing what the Planning Commission's view is - to enact or reject or modify changes to the county zoning ordinance.

And while the new ideas represent change, there's still plenty that will remain the same, Gillies said.

“We have a lot of agricultural land, if you want to live way out in the country, you can do that, he said.

“We have suburban neighborhoods, but the missing piece is a town center, walkable communities with homes and commerce, a lifestyle that many people want now.”

