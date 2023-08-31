Virginia and other states have two weeks to show whether they are improperly disqualifying children and other family members from health care coverage under Medicaid and the related Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, has served notice on states that many of them appear to be improperly assessing eligibility for continued coverage based on available data about households instead of specific members. As a result, they are disenrolling some family members from benefits under the federal-state programs even though they remain eligible.

CMS officials would not identify specific states on Wednesday but said “more than a dozen” had experienced the problem. They said others may be violating federal rules because of a “system glitch” in the massive review of Medicaid recipients across the country to determine whether they still qualify for coverage that they kept automatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that this issue impacts many states,” said Daniel Tsai, deputy administrator of CMS and director of its Center for Medicaid and CHIP services.

The officials also think it hurts children most because they often are eligible for coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, because income eligibility thresholds are much higher than for adults in the Medicaid program.

“This issue has a disproportionate impact on children,” Tsai said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Department of Medical Assistance Services, which runs Virginia’s Medicaid program, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Advocates aren’t sure how the issue is affecting families in Virginia as the state undergoes a yearlong review — or “unwinding” — of more than 2 million Medicaid recipients because of the end of the federal emergency declared at the beginning of the pandemic 3 1/2 years ago.

During the emergency, Virginia and other states benefited from a larger federal share of Medicaid expenses, but they could not remove anyone from the program rolls based on income or other changed circumstances during the emergency. Virginia began the review on April 1.

“As we have looked at Virginia’s data in comparison to other states, we are not doing as poorly as many states with people falling out,” said Deborah Oswalt, executive director of the Virginia Health Care Foundation. “But we do have people falling out for procedural reasons.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation also doesn’t have data yet on the number of children who may have lost health coverage because of the procedural error identified by CMS or know which states may be out of compliance, said Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform at the foundation.

“I can tell you that to date, Virginia has disenrolled 49,603 children, representing 36% of all people disenrolled since the start of the unwinding period,” Tolbert said.

The apparent glitch involves the use of automatic renewals, which rely on readily available and reliable information to automatically renew people who continue to be eligible for Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

“Auto-renewals make it easier for people to renew their Medicaid and CHIP coverage, helping to make sure individuals are not disenrolled due to red tape,” CMS explained.

However, federal regulators believe that many states have programmed their auto-enrollment systems incorrectly to base renewals on overall family eligibility instead of the individuals in the household.

Income thresholds for eligibility vary widely between adults and children, especially those covered by CHIP. The Medicaid eligibility threshold for a family of three is 133% of the federal poverty level, or about $33,000 a year. For children, the threshold is 210% of the poverty level under Medicaid, or $33,680 for one person, and 250% of the poverty level under CHIP, or $36,450.

CMS is concerned that the programming error is causing children and other family members to lose coverage even though they remain eligible because the household is earning more than the income threshold.

Virginia has until Sept. 13 to determine whether the state is experiencing this potential problem in renewing coverage. If it does, CMS requires the state to pause all renewals, restore eligibility to those who may have been removed improperly and fix the underlying problem.

“Many states are in the midst of trying to understand if they have this issue or not,” Tsai said.

