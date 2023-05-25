Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chris Piper, former commissioner of the state Department of Elections, will succeed David Poole as executive director of the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan online tracker of money, trends and news in state politics.

Poole, a former state political news reporter who has led VPAP since it began 26 years ago, is stepping down effective June 30.

Bill Leighty, chair of the VPAP Board of Directors, said in a statement: “When the Board of Directors undertook the task of finding a new executive director for VPAP, we knew we were facing a daunting task to replace the quarter of a century of excellence and trust that David Poole established.”

Vice Chair Abby Farris Rogers cited Piper’s experience in campaign finance and elections and said it set him apart among more than 150 applicants.

Piper said in the statement: “I will do all I can to sustain VPAP’s fiercely nonpartisan brand. Together, we can build upon this indispensable institution that is trusted across the political spectrum.”

VPAP, a go-to resource for voters, journalists and politicians of all stripes, began as a joint effort by Virginia’s five largest newspapers to track and report campaign contributions. It has since expanded its mission and is renowned for its ability to present complex topics in understandable formats — from searchable databases of campaign donations, to legislators’ financial disclosure forms, to maps of the state’s redrawn legislative and congressional districts.

VPAP’s nonpartisan approach — and the esteem with which it is held — is reflected in its annual report, which lists donations from dozens of lawmakers, past and present, from both major parties.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, nominated Piper as commissioner of the Department of Elections in January 2018. Piper left the post in March 2022 after new Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, opted not to reappoint him. That month Youngkin announced that he was appointing Susan Beals, a former member of the Chesterfield County Electoral Board, to be the state elections administrator.

Piper previously worked at the State Board of Elections and, in 2014, became the state’s first executive director of the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council.

In the VPAP announcement, Poole said of Piper: “I’ve worked with Chris for two decades. I am confident in his ability and his passion for the work. He’s a natural fit for a leader to build on what we’ve started.”