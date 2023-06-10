As Churchill Downs Corp. readies for the potential stretch run to win voter approval of a casino resort in Richmond, the question of whether to allow a second vote in the city or a rival bid in Petersburg looms over local June 20 primaries for seats at the table in the next General Assembly.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg, is betting on the issue in a hard-fought Democratic primary campaign against former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who has put him on the defensive over abortion rights in the new 13th Senate District.

Morrissey has championed a proposed $1.4 billion casino resort in Petersburg to replace a project Richmond voters rejected in 2021, the same night that Aird lost her House of Delegates seat to Republican Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie. Taylor allied with Morrissey this year in an unsuccessful push for legislation to give Petersburg a chance to vote on the casino. They hope that a pending state budget compromise will at least block a second vote in Richmond this fall.

Aird was out of public office when Morrissey first publicly pitched his proposal to replace Richmond with Petersburg as a casino site early last year, but he recently launched a broadside against her, accusing her of betraying her home town by not doing more to support its bid for the lucrative project.

"She did nothing in the two years she was out of office to bring a casino to Petersburg," he said in an interview on Friday.

Morrissey also contended that Aird could have tried to include Petersburg among the cities under consideration for a casino in a state study in 2019 - before he took office in the Senate - and legislation enacted the next year that allowed Richmond and four other cities to host casino gaming, subject to voter approval. Aird and Morrissey, who entered the Senate in January, 2020, both supported the legislation, and he acknowledged that he campaigned for the first Richmond referendum before pushing Petersburg as an option immediately after Richmond voters defeated the measure.

Aird says she supports giving Petersburg a chance to hold a public referendum on the project proposed by The Cordish Companies next to Interstate 95 on the city's south side. She dismissed Morrissey's accusations that she had betrayed Petersburg to help the Richmond project.

"I do not have a vote in the General Assembly," she said Friday, adding that "it's not an issue at all" with potential voters in the primary. "He's trying to kick up dirt because he's got nothing else."

However, Aird was endorsed this week by UNITE HERE, a hospitality workers union that opposes the Petersburg project because Cordish has signed a project labor agreement with a rival union, Seafarers Entertainment & Allied Trades Union.

"Joe Morrissey sold workers down the river when he gave away Petersburg's casino to Cordish Companies without any public commitment to good jobs," said Sam Epps, political director of UNITE HERE Local 25, in a press statement on Thursday. "Lashrecse Aird, in contrast, wants to bring good development to Petersburg that benefits workers and residents alike."

Morrissey said he hasn't taken sides in the union battle with Cordish, which estimates it would employ 2,500 people in construction jobs to build the resort over 15 years, as well as 1,500 permanent jobs. But he said the endorsement proves that Aird is working against Petersburg because UNITE HERE workers "want the casino in Richmond."

Aird responded that if Cordish wants to develop the casino, it "needs to do better with its pay for workers - that's all that means."

Richmond City Council has set the stage for a final vote to give voters a second chance to approve a referendum on the $562 million ONE Casino + Resort project next to I-95 at Bells Road in South Richmond. The project failed by about 2 percentage points in a referendum in 2021.

Urban One, a Black-owned media company in the Washington area, has a powerful new partner in the venture - Churchill Downs, which says it is fully committed to the project after purchasing Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the previous partner, earlier this year. Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins III has previously given campaign contributions to both candidates - $1,000 to Morrissey last year for his Senate campaign and $2,000 to Aird in 2021 for her House re-election bid.

The race between Morrissey and Aird isn't the only June 20 primary election that the casino fight could affect.

Katie Gooch, a first-time candidate who is challenging Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, in the Democratic primary for the Richmond-based 14th Senate District, thinks the casino could be a sleeper issue for voters who don't want Richmond hold a second vote.

"I think the people of Richmond voted," she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Voter turnout is unpredictable in spring primaries, Gooch said. "I think the casino might have an impact."

Bagby, a former delegate who is closely aligned with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, said the casino issue is "not even in the top 10 of things folks are talking about" on the campaign trail.

He wants negotiators to take no action in the pending budget, which would allow Richmond to proceed in trying to place casino approval on the ballot for voters in November. The Richmond Crusade for Voters says the issue is more about protecting voting rights than the proposed casino itself.

"If the voters don't want it, then it won't happen," Bagby, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said in an interview on Thursday.

The casino is likely to be an issue in Taylor's re-election bid in the fall, but two Democrats vying for the party nomination to oppose her in House District 82 say they support giving voters an informed opportunity to make a decision about the Petersburg project in a referendum. Kimberly Pope Adams said she and Victor McKenzie, her rival in the primary, both told a local Chamber of Commerce forum they want Petersburg voters to have a chance to decide.

"The sentiment across the board was we support a ballot referendum," Adams said Friday.

