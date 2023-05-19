PJM Interconnection, a Pennsylvania-based company that is an important way station in approval of energy projects in several states, has had a backlog of pending approvals.

To remedy the situation, the company is about to implement reforms to how it reviews projects. But an environmental organization stresses that the backlog means some states may fall off track on reaching renewable energy goals.

Before solar panels or wind turbines take up real estate and help push a state toward its renewable energy goals, projects have to go through various levels of approvals. For projects in Virginia and several other states, part of that process entails a study and approval by PJM. The company conducts technical reviews as to how a project will affect the energy grid.

Starting this July, PJM will catch up on the growing queue of approvals by evaluating similar projects in clusters. With what it called a “first-ready, first-served” approach, the company expects that it can increase the number of projects processed each year.

“This is a big step in the right direction,” said Dana Amman, an analyst with the Natural Resources Defense Council.

She was the lead author of its recent report that indicated states with goals of increasing their renewable energy sources will struggle to stay on track.

“What our report is highlighting is that PJM is already behind other regions in the U.S. So this transition really only catches them up from a process point of view,” Amman said.

Other interconnection companies have previously sought reforms to their review processes such as MISO, which serves many Midwestern states downward to the Gulf of Mexico.

The NRDC report recommends PJM seek further reforms and study what other interconnection companies have adjusted as well.

Recent analysis from BloombergNEF and Princeton University shows rising demand for increased renewable energy sources for states served by PJM. The number of renewable energy projects is expected to keep growing, especially as states tap into incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed last year.

Under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the state is on track to derive all of its energy from renewable resources by 2050. Even as new Virginia-based projects enter PJM’s queue, already approved projects, such as Dominion Energy’s large offshore wind project, stand to help the state reach its goals. Smaller projects can have impact, too, such as a solar farm that was recently approved by Albemarle County and could power about half of its homes when completed.

Before reforming its reviewing process, last April, PJM announced it was placing a pause on reviewing and approving newer energy projects. At the time, it had reported over 2,500 projects in the backlog, with almost all of them solar energy proposals.

“Ours is a technical review — ‘can you safely connect to the grid? Is it safe to connect into the grid, and how will that affect the system?’” said PJM communications manager Jeffrey Shields. “We’re the gatekeeper only to the extent from the technical basis ‘will this work? Or do you have to build more transmission?’ ”

He also said about 44,000 megawatt generation resources (which are mostly renewable) have cleared PJM’s study process but have yet to be built “due to factors unrelated to PJM.”

Typically, energy projects do not fully break ground on development until they have cleared PJM’s study process, but other struggles can play out for projects at various levels — local government approval, site plan deals and supply chain issues relating to construction.

Now, with the changes meant to speed up the study process and a “first-ready, first-served” priority in the queue, PJM anticipates more projects stand to be reviewed so that they could begin breaking ground.

“By 2026, we expect to study the interconnection of more than 200,000 megawatts of mostly renewable resources,” Shields said.

