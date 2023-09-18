Retiring Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is joining the Office of the Attorney General. Starting Monday, he is deputy attorney general for Health, Education, and Social Services.

Bell, first elected to the General Assembly in 2001 after working as a prosecutor in Orange County, later became the chair of the Courts of Justice Committee, reviewing bills related to courts and crime. He also served on other committees, applying and gaining knowledge he said he will bring to his new role.

“As delegate, I had the chance to learn about a wide variety of legal and policy issues while serving on the Education Committee, the Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee and the Behavioral Health Commission,” Bell said in a release. “I am excited to bring this knowledge into a new public service role.”

During his time in the legislature, Bell was involved in numerous bills becoming law, including measures to address mental health, school safety, college sexual assault, protective orders and rules for Virginians with special needs.

In 2013, Bell sought the GOP nomination for attorney general, but lost in a convention to Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. Now, he will be able to work within the office.

Bell’s resignation will not trigger a special election, as the General Assembly has concluded voting matters for this year with the recent passage of the state budget. Bell first announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year when numerous other legislators announced their forthcoming retirements.

In redistricting, a process that happens every decade to account for population changes, a number of lawmakers were drawn into new districts — or paired in districts with fellow incumbents — prompting some to seek reelection and others to step aside.

“I have known Rob from our work together in the General Assembly, especially on the Courts of Justice Committee,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement.

“I have a deep respect for his work ethic, intellect and knowledge of Virginia laws. I have confidence that he will work vigorously for the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

