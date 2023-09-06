In a congressional district that’s been represented by veterans in both political parties in recent years, Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, is getting a Democratic challenge from a fellow Navy veteran — with coastal Virginia and the veteran communities there at the core of her campaign.

More than a year before she would face the incumbent in the general election, Missy Cotter Smasal launched her campaign Wednesday.

She rolled out her launch with endorsements from an assortment of local and state officials in coastal Virginia along with Eastern Shore native and former Democratic governor, Ralph Northam and his wife Pam. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, also endorsed Cotter Smasal.

Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot and nurse practitioner, was a state senator when she won the seat in 2022, defeating two-term Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, a retired Navy commander. It remains to be seen if Luria will support Cotter Smasal.

The 2nd District, based in Virginia Beach, has had the most turnover of any of the state's congressional districts in recent years. Since 2000, three Democrats and five Republicans have held the seat.

Before running for federal office, Cotter Smasal has been engaged with her district in various ways. She says that after falling in love with the area from an active-duty assignment, her family decided to stay. She went on to operate a Rita’s Italian Ice franchise, advocate to local school boards for improved safety measures and become a citizen member of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Cotter Smasal is the director of a nonprofit organization that organizes runs to raise money for scholarships.

In 2019, Cotter Smasal unsuccessfully ran for state senate against Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach — receiving 47% of the vote.

As a fellow veteran, Cotter Smasal says she takes issue with some of Kiggans’ actions in Congress concerning veterans. For example, she challenged Kiggans for voting for H.R. 2811, a GOP bill to raise the debt ceiling while cutting spending, which narrowly passed the House on a party-line vote. The Department of Veterans Affairs claimed the measure would have cut funding for the VA by 22% — and which Kiggans and other GOP lawmakers argued wasn’t the case.

Cotter Smasal also takes aim at Kiggans’ stance on abortions.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections, the Pentagon adopted a Department of Defense policy to reimburse travel expenses for military service members who travel outside of their base area for abortions. With federal protections overturned, the legal access to the procedure has since been the purview of state governments across the country. Virginia is currently the least restrictive state in the South.

Opposing the Department of Defense policy, this summer Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, blocked promotions of high-ranking military personnel. When asked about his tactic, Kiggans said she disagreed with the method but agreed with his reasons.

“Taxpayers should not be funding elective procedures,” Kiggans told WAVY.com at the time. “If I wanted to get a Hollywood nose job in California, I do not expect the Navy to pay for my travel expenses to get there," Kiggans told the station, an NBC affiliate in Hampton Roads.

Cotter Smasal said it was yet another calling for her to jump into the race.

“I didn't plan to do this,” she said of gradually becoming inspired over the summer to run. “It’s just things that I’ve seen and these votes over the past few months. I thought there was one thing that we could agree on here in coastal Virginia — that’s taking care of military families and veterans.”

In response to the campaign announcement, Delanie Bomar, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, issued a statement that called Cotter Smasal an “extreme Democrat with a losing record.”

The release also highlighted Kiggans’ recent efforts to support the mental health of sailors through a bill that was introduced earlier this year.

The 2nd District currently leans Republican, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

But it’s been swingy in recent years — backing Democrat Northam for governor in 2017 and Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor in 2021. In Virginia Beach Democrat Aaron Rouse won a special election in January to succeed Kiggans in the state Senate when she ascended to Congress.