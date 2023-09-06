Related to this story

Richmond summer review

Richmond summer review

While it may not have seemed especially hot, it was hotter than 85 percent of 20th century summers. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Half of Trump Voters Not ‘Seriously Concerned’ About Criminal Charges