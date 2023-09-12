As revelations that Henrico House of Delegates candidate Susanna Gibson streamed sex acts with her husband online make news from The New York Times to the Daily Mail in London, the Henrico Democrat has said that she will not be intimidated and has given no indication she plans to leave the race.

But a number of prominent Virginia Democrats on Tuesday chose not to rally to her defense.

For the second straight day, the Democratic Party of Virginia did not answer questions about Gibson and declined comment. Several prominent Virginia Democrats who have campaigned with Gibson, including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, also were silent on the story Tuesday, offering no comment.

But state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, a senior Democrat who could become the next head of the Senate Finance Committee, backed Gibson on the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Today Glenn Youngkin’s team leaked videos of @SusannaSGibson to try to embarrass and humiliate her and they failed completely,” Lucas wrote Monday afternoon. “Now we are going to make this the biggest fundraising day of her campaign,” she wrote, adding a link to actblue.com.

The Washington Post reported Monday that it had viewed videos in which Gibson urged viewers to pay the couple with "tips" for performing certain sexual acts.

Gibson is in a high-profile contest with Republican David Owen in House District 57, which is based in western Henrico and includes part of Goochland County.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Owen, said: “I’m sure this is a difficult time for Susanna and her family, and I’m remaining focused on my campaign."

Gibson's husband, John David Gibson, a board member for the McShin Recovery Resource Foundation in Richmond, still holds his position with the company, according to McShin Chief Operating Officer Jesse Wysocki.

“It’s obviously some type of political war going on between Democrats and Republicans,” Wysocki said.

Wysocki declined to comment on the reported sex acts, but did say that McShin leadership has offered supporting words for John David Gibson.

Online, a number of unelected Democrats defended Gibson, who on Monday called exposure of the content “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.” Gibson accuses whoever exposed the online content of committing a sex crime.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

In this year's General Assembly session Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats held a four-seat edge in the state Senate. All 140 seats are up in November in an election that is crucial to the remainder of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's term.

Gibson won the Democratic nomination for the seat in a June primary, defeating Bob Shippee. Gibson, a nurse practitioner, won 55% of the vote and beat Shippee, a retired banking director who became a political advocate. Gibson claimed the 57th House district by roughly 600 votes.

If Gibson were to step down ahead of the election, Democrats could choose a different nominee for the seat.

Under Virginia law, if the nominee of a party dies, withdraws or has their nomination “set aside for any reason,” the party “may nominate to fill the vacancy in accordance with its own rules.” The party chairman “shall promptly certify the name of any such nominee to the appropriate electoral boards” and “the nominee shall promptly comply” with the state’s filing standards.

If Gibson were to step down the Virginia Department of Elections could work with Henrico and Goochland to change their ballots.

A complication is that early in person voting begins on Friday, Sept. 22. If the candidate were to change and there is not time to change the ballots, the change would be posted at polling places.

People who vote early would receive paper notification along with their ballots that Democrats have a different candidate for the seat.

