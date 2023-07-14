This fall’s elections will determine Democrat or Republican control of Virginia’s Senate and House of Delegates, and the heat is already on this summer.

Three Richmond-area contests for the House are among 12 in which Republicans are targeting Democratic candidates in a first six-figure buy of attack ads by the House Republican Caucus. With all 140 seats in the General Assembly up for election on Nov. 7, Republicans are defending their majority in the House and hoping to flip the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Among the Richmond area targets are candidates Kimberly Pope Adams, who is challenging Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, in House District 82; Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, who faces Republican challenger Riley Shaia in House District 58; and Susanna Gibson, who faces Republican David Owen in House District 57, based in western Henrico County.

The digital ads accuse Democratic candidates of being “too extreme,” claim they are not tough enough on crime and that they favor higher taxes for Virginians.

“Voters rejected this vision in 2021,” said J. Garren Shipley, a spokesman for the House Republican Caucus. “They’re not going to support an even more extreme version of it now.”

Republicans held a four-seat edge in the House during this year’s session, while Democrats held a four-seat edge in the Senate.

Willett shrugged off the GOP attack, having won two straight races in a traditionally Republican district that now leans Democratic. This year, he faces a challenge from Shaia, a physical therapist, fitness trainer and small-business owner.

“I expect to be a target because it is a split district,” he said Thursday.

Willett cited the tax cuts he supported, including the repeal of the state’s share of the sales tax on groceries, on which he said he cooperated with Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, as members of the House Finance Committee.

He said he has consistently backed funding for law enforcement, prosecutors and programs to help people who get entangled in the criminal justice system because of behavioral health or substance use issues.

“I think folks know I’m a moderate Democrat in western Henrico and bipartisan,” Willett said. “I work to find common ground.”

Gibson, a nurse practitioner who is running in an open seat that includes the Short Pump area of Henrico and part of Goochland County, could not be reached for comment.

Pope Adams, who is trying to unseat Taylor in a district centered in the Petersburg area, was picking up her son from football practice when asked about the Republican ads.

“As a single mom, multitasking is the name of the game,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate my opponent thinks it’s extreme to want to fully fund public schools, keep our communities safe, and fight for hard-working Virginia families,” Pope Adams said. “I’ve spent the last 13 months knocking on doors and talking to voters. I know what the Petersburg area stands for, and I will keep doing the work for my community.”

House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said in a statement that Republicans are “scrambling to try to find any way to knock us off our game.”

The targeted ads come amid a recent push for early and absentee voting by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, his political action committee, the Republican Party of Virginia, and other groups. On Tuesday, they launched Secure Your Vote Virginia, an online portal and accompanying campaign to draw in voters before Election Day.

Though some members of the party have sought to walk back or undo Democratic-led early and absentee voting first enacted in 2020, Youngkin said in a recent Fox News appearance that Republicans “gotta stop sitting on the sidelines.”

Youngkin’s PAC, Spirit of Virginia, has raked in almost $10.5 million since its 2021 launch, and it continues to support other campaigns.

Bob Holsworth, a longtime Virginia political analyst, said in an interview: “I presume the Democrats are gonna raise a lot of money still, but Youngkin’s capacity to raise almost unlimited resources allows (Republicans) to get an early start trying to promote what you might call a statewide message for the competitive races.”

While local and regional issues will surface among campaigns around the state, Holsworth thinks each party will push the other on some statewide issues and messaging.

The GOP “is going to suggest that the Democrats in these areas have been too liberal and they’re going to say ‘too extreme,’ ” he said. “At the same time, the Republicans are really going to be put on the defensive by the Democrats on all of these races on abortion.”

Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, said Republicans are going to have to be “pretty aggressive” to keep their majority in the House.

“The new lines are less favorable than the old ones,” said Farnsworth, referring to redrawn legislative districts.

GOP lawmakers carried a variety of bills in this year’s session, with different goalposts for when to stop most abortions. Youngkin backed legislation to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for victims of rape or incest and cases in which the mother’s life is endangered.

In recent messaging from the GOP, candidates do not always refer to Youngkin’s proposal as a ban but rather “allowing abortion up to” 15 weeks. Current law allows abortions for any reason until 26 weeks. Three physicians are required to sign off on later abortions.

Meanwhile, as legislators battle over approving the state budget, Holsworth noted that the outcome could feed both parties’ talking points. Democrats have sought to invest more in public education while Republicans have backed Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts.

Holsworth said the coordinated ad campaign is one of the first big pushes “in trying to frame the narrative that’s going to control the election.”