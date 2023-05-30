Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The deal President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reached to raise the limit on U.S. debt faces challenges from both political flanks in Virginia's congressional delegation on the eve of a scheduled vote Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

In a Memorial Day interview, Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, accused McCarthy of "surrender" to Democrats by backing off House Republican demands for steep cuts in federal spending. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, is leading a push by all six Virginia Democrats in the House to strip a provision from the proposed Fiscal Responsibility Act that would order the government to issue all federal permits for the embattled Mountain Valley Pipeline in Southwest Virginia.

"We are incredibly disappointed the Mountain Valley Pipeline was included in the bipartisan budget agreement," said a statement from McClellan and Reps. Bobby Scott, D-3rd; Abigail Spanberger, D-7th; Don Beyer, D-8th; Jennifer Wexton, D-10th; and Gerry Connolly, D-11th.

"Permitting for the Mountain Valley Pipeline has nothing to do with our nation's spending and should not be included in the budget agreement," they said. "This provision is a free pass for the pipeline and sidesteps our nation's environmental laws and judicial review processes."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who helped to block a similar effort in the Inflation Reduction Act last year, already had announced that he would seek to remove pipeline provision from the bill in the Senate. He has not said whether he will support the bill if it includes the pipeline provision, but Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., indicated on Tuesday that he would vote for the bill, even if the permit requirement survives the challenge, to avoid a potential default on the nation's debt.

"The stakes of default are catastrophic," Warner said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. "I wish many aspects of the deal were different, but it's time to get it done so we can protect Americans' savings and the entire global economy."

The House Rules Committee was scheduled to review the debt ceiling compromise on Tuesday afternoon to decide whether it — and McClellan's proposed amendment — will go to the House floor for votes. In an interview on Tuesday, McClellan would not commit to supporting the bill if it includes the pipeline provision, but she said, "At the end of the day, I'll have to ask myself if the ultimate deal is better than a default. It would be hard to swallow default."

On the Republican side, the deal, which Biden and McCarthy announced on Saturday, could spark a new revolt by the House Freedom Caucus, for which Good has become a prominent spokesman.

Good never supported McCarthy, but voted "present" on the last of 15 rounds of balloting that elected the Speaker in January. He would not say whether the debt ceiling deal will lead to a fresh challenge to the House Republican leader, but he called the deal "very disappointing."

"To talk tough for two to three months and then just surrender is worse than surrendering in January or February," he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in an interview on Monday evening.

Asked whether Republicans will use their new power to call for a no-confidence vote in the Speaker, he said, "It's a fair question."

Good said his focus now is trying to derail the deal, scheduled for a House vote on Wednesday and possible action by the Senate at the end of the week.

"Certainly I am trying to expose what's wrong with the bill to build public pressure on the Republican side. ... My hope is it will all fall apart because it's not good for the country," he said.

Good never approved of the negotiations with the White House over demands in the "Limit, Save, Grow Act," which passed the House last month on a party-line vote with provisions to cut federal domestic spending deeply over the next decade. He said earlier this month that the only negotiations that mattered were those among House Republicans over the two months before the House narrowly passed the bill on April 26.

He also linked the House position on the debt ceiling to the battle over electing a Speaker in January. “It we had not went through the Speaker battle ... we would have seen a deal already cut with Democrats to raise the debt limit,” he said.

Now, McCarthy is behind a deal with Biden that Good said would eliminate most of the proposed cuts in spending — especially on clean energy tax credits and additional funding for the IRS to enforce tax laws — that were the foundation of the House Republican legislation.

"In my view, this is a bill that could have passed with a Democrat majority," he said Monday. "Democrats didn't get any new spending or new programs to celebrate, but they didn't take any cuts."

Instead of raising the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for caps on domestic spending for 10 years, the proposed agreement would raise the debt limit by about $4 trillion , with spending caps for two years to push the issue beyond the presidential election next year. It would preserve provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, adopted last year by a Democratic House majority, that would invest billions of dollars in clean energy and efforts to reduce pollution linked to climate change.

The proposal would cut $20 billion of the $80 billion in new funding for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act. It also would not block Biden's executive order to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans, now under appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court, or require that Congress review and approve any new administrative regulations.

"A Republican House majority has surrendered to the Democrat starting point with ... very little meaningful reform," Good said.

Democrats say the "Limit Save Grow Act" was negotiated only by House Republicans, with the Freedom Caucus using its leverage from the fight over electing a Speaker. McClellan, who was sworn into office in March to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, called the legislation "the House Republicans’ ransom note for our economy."

All five of Virginia's congressional Republicans supported the House bill, but, aside from Good, they have had little to say publicly about the deal with Biden. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who represents part of the Richmond area, could not be reached for comment.

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, a former state senator elected to Congress last fall, tweeted two days ago that she was "encouraged to hear we finally have a #debtceiling deal that prioritizes American taxpayers, avoids a catastrophic default and protects the economic future of our country."

