Journalist-turned-political-staffer Parker Slaybaugh has departed Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration — but he isn’t going far.

The former deputy secretary of Agriculture and Forestry is the vice president for client strategies at LINK Public Affairs.

The executive director of Youngkin’s political action committee is a founding partner of the firm. LINK provides public relations, consulting and advertising.

It’s the latest move from someone in the administration to an adjacent, yet political venture — blending government and politics.

Last week, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James moved to Spirit of Virginia (the governor’s PAC) as an adviser.

In addition to joining LINK, Slaybaugh is starting as the executive director of a new polling and data organization called Founders Insight.

He noted that while organizations like the Virginia Public Access Project provide data on campaign finance, elections and district demographics, he hopes Founders Insight can be a place to access voter polling information regularly.

“There's nobody that really kind of dives in too deep on voter sentiment, voter analytics ... things of that nature,” Slaybaugh said. “So that is what this is going to be.”

Its first poll found that the top two issues on voters' minds were inflation and abortion, according to the 957 people it surveyed statewide.

Slaybaugh said the nonprofit is nonpartisan and that it aims to publish polls weekly or monthly.

Travis Rickman, who served as a legislative liaison to the administration, is Slaybaugh’s successor in state government.

Prior to joining the Youngkin administration, Slaybaugh had served as communications director for House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, and spent time as executive director of the Virginia Food Industry Association. Before getting into politics, Slaybaugh was a reporter at WRIC Channel 8 News.

In his tenure as a deputy secretary in the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Forestry, he helped oversee a work group that made recommendations to the state legislature on hemp regulations.

The efforts followed an uptick in calls to poison control centers for people having adverse reactions to Delta-8, a hemp-derived chemical that produces a high similar to marijuana. Without regulations on packaging, some customers were getting more high than intended or children were consuming the products believing they were candy or snacks.

The workgroup led to the passage of new laws with stricter rules on contents and labels for hemp products, but drew mixed response from people in the hemp industry.

Slaybaugh’s move into the private sector will still keep his foot in the door on state politics.

LINK does consulting but does not register lobbyists. According to a release announcing its launch, Founders Insight will “seek to aid state and federal lawmakers, candidates, as well as the general electorate by providing near real-time data on pivotal policy and legislative matters as well as general voter sentiment.”

The board of Founders Insight includes a cohort from McGuireWoods Consulting, The Vectre Corporation, the Independent Women’s Forum and AFP Virginia, the state branch of Americans for Prosperity.

As the startup gathers data from voters, various groups are influencing more people to vote early.

Spirit of Virginia and the Republican Party of Virginia have spearheaded an early and absentee voting initiative called Secure Your Vote Virginia. A separate voter registration initiative from an organization called Look Ahead America was promoted by LINK recently — and the organization has ties to election denial groups nationwide. But the voting push from Look Ahead America is not associated with Spirit of Virginia, according to Dave Rexrode, chairman of the governor's PAC.

After word-of-mouth promotion for early and absentee voting for years, Democrats have also launched a formal campaign called Project Majority. It was when they had a majority in both chambers and a Democratic governor that they passed laws to expand the voting options that both parties are currently promoting.

With all 140 seats in the General Assembly up for election this year, a handful of competitive districts will give each party a chance to hold the line or reclaim power. Republicans hold the House, while Democrats have the majority in the Senate. In order for Youngkin to accomplish more of his agenda as governor, he will need to flip the Senate and hold a GOP edge in the House.

Despite his connections to the Youngkinverse of political operatives, Slaybaugh said Founders Insight is constituent-focused.

“In Virginia, with everyone fully focused on who will gain majorities in the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia, there is a void of public data and research on what voters actually think and want from their elected leaders."