Chinese purchases of Virginia farmland prompted some stern warnings from Gov. Glenn Youngkin during this year’s General Assembly session, but a state-ordered report shows the last such purchases came in 2013.

In all, people or businesses linked to China own eight properties, totaling 13,890 acres, or roughly 7/10,000ths of Virginia farmland.

“With the Commonwealth’s sensitive national assets such as the Pentagon, Quantico, Wallops Island and the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, the Governor is hyperaware of the need to protect these assets and our large agricultural tracts from foreign adversaries with mal intent,” said press secretary Macaulay Porter.

“Since day one, the Governor has utilized his business experience to take on the Chinese Communist Party, and ensure taxpayer dollars in Virginia don’t enrich foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party,” she added.

The most recent and largest acquisitions were a side effect of Chinese-owned WH Group’s $4.72 billion purchase of Smithfield Foods: an acquisition in which, in addition to Smithfield’s meat-packing business, the company acquired five hog farms in Southside Virginia. These total 13,389 acres.

Three other Chinese-affiliated people or entities acquired farmland.

In Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County, United Pioneer Corp. owns 96 acres, acquired in 1976. This includes 60 acres of pasture and 36 acres that are not farmed or are forest land.

In Southside’s Charlotte County, Lin Chiu-ching and three family members own 50 acres of forest, acquired in 2001.

In Stafford County, Walton International Group (USA) Inc. — an Arizona firm run by individuals who do not have Chinese names and who manage property for foreign investors, including Chinese investors — owns 355 acres, 300 of which are raising crops, and the rest of which are not farmed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, from which the state derived its report, describes this firm as Chinese-affiliated, based on its largest investors.

Other foreign investors have been more active than the Chinese: Foreign ownership of Virginia farmland after 2013, when the last Chinese acquisitions closed, rose more than 65%.

Canadians own the most farmland, with some 41,357 acres, followed by British owners, with 39,266 acres, and Germans, with 26,689 acres. French investors, however, own the most properties, 95 in all.

Brunswick County, in Southside on the North Carolina line, has the largest acreage of foreign-owned farmland, some 21,104 acres of forest lands. A Dutch firm is the biggest owner there, with some 13,712 acres.

Prince George County ranks second, with some 18,751 acres of foreign-owned land, including 17,051 acres of forests and 1,700 of crop land. The largest holder there is a New Hampshire firm that manages forest lands; the USDA has not assigned a specific foreign affiliate to this firm.

The farmland purchase ban takes effect July 1, and bars any foreign government or person on the U.S. Secretary of Commerce’s foreign adversary list from buying farmland or tree farm land. That list includes China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Iranians own two Northern Virginia properties, purchased in the 1980s.

Counties with the most farmland in Virginia Counties with the most farmland in Virginia #25. Surry #24. Orange #23. Amelia #22. Dinwiddie #21. Northumberland #20. Culpeper #19. Northampton Fauquier County #17. Caroline #16. Russell #15. Franklin #14. Bedford #13. Hanover #12. Mecklenburg #11. Sussex #10. Wythe #9. Suffolk #8. Essex #7. Pittsylvania #6. Isle of Wight #5. Halifax #4. Rockingham #3. Accomack #2. Augusta #1. Southampton