Dominion Energy customers' bills will rise to cover what the utility expects to pay for exceeding the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative’s caps on carbon emissions before Gov. Glenn Youngkin pulls Virginia out of the program.

The State Corporation Commission has approved a surcharge of 0.4425 cents per kilowatt hour – it translates to a bit more than $4.42 on a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill, which currently costs $125 – on electricity used after September 1.

The surcharge is to cover Dominion's costs from August 2022 through the end of this year, when Youngkin aims to end Virginia’s participation in the multi-state effort to slow climate change.

RGGI is a market-based effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

Environmentalists say RGGI is an effective and essential way to slow climate change and its impact on Virginians.

They, along with several Democratic legislators, say Youngkin is exceeding his authority by using an Air Control Board regulatory procedure to end Virginia’s participation in RGGI when its current contract with the body expires at the end of 2023. Legislators say that since it was the General Assembly that authorized Virginia’s participation, only the legislature can pull Virginia out.

So far, the issue has not gone to a court.

The surcharge is slightly less than Dominion requested.

Late last year, it said it would need $373.2 million to cover the allowances it would need to buy to offset carbon emissions above its RGGI cap until Virginia leaves RGGI.

That would have translated to a $4.64 surcharge on a 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill.

Because of its disagreement over how Dominion accounted for emissions from three biomass plants and its coal-fired generating station at Clover, some 100 miles southwest of Richmond, the SCC ruled that Dominion needed to recover $355.8 million, trimming the amount of the surcharge.

Dominion has put the total cost of RGGI allowances to offset excess carbon emissions since Virginia joined the 12-state agreement in 2021 at $640 million, including the sum it projects it will need to collect from last August through the end of 2023.

It collected $84 million through a RGGI-linked surcharge in effect from January 1 to June 30 2022, before it asked the SCC to suspend that surcharge after Youngkin announced he would pull Virginia out of the pact.

Dominion told the SCC it recovered another $183 million of RGGI-linked costs through its base rates – the portion, roughly half of a monthly bill, that is meant to cover operating costs and stockholders’ investments in facilities predating its 2007 rate freeze.

In Virginia, the money utilities pay for RGGI allowances – some $589 million so far -- flows back to the state where it is split between a state-administered account for energy efficiency programs for low-income households and efforts to help areas affected by recurring flooding or sea level rise.

But because Dominion can pass on the cost of its RGGI allowances to ratepayers, Youngkin says the program is really a tax on Virginians that hits lower- and moderate-income state residents especially hard.

