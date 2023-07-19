As more data centers come online and more electric vehicles hit the roads, Dominion Energy’s state-set goal to slash carbon emissions to zero by 2045 looks to be out of reach, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of the company’s latest long term plan suggests.

Two options Dominion detailed in its latest “Integrated Resource Plan” – its 15- and 25-year projections of what it will need to meet Virginians’ electricity use - would see an estimated 65% increase in carbon emissions.

These are the options Dominion believes are the most realistic ways to deal with a more than doubling in electric use by 25 years from now, in 2048.

The two options Dominion believes are more realistic call for a 13-fold increase in renewable energy sources – wind and solar facilities – as well as adding six to eight small nuclear reactors, and some 2,910 megawatts of new natural gas-fired plants, enough to power 725,000 homes, and keeping its gas-fired and three large coal-fired plants running, with State Corporation Commission approval.

The net effect would boost carbon dioxide emissions from what Dominion calculated as 21.8 million metric tons in 2021 to between 35.9 million and 36 million tons of emissions 25 years from now, in 2048, depending on how much solar versus battery storage the utility acquires.

Two other costlier alternatives call for a fleet of small nuclear reactors – the ones Gov. Glenn Youngkin sees as Virginia’s moonshot effort to bring the first small modular reactor into commercial operation by the early 2030s – capable of generating more than 2.5 times as much electricity as the company’s workhorse Surry nuclear power station.

Even with at least 14 small nuclear reactors, Dominion would need to import 10,800 megawatts – enough to power 2.7 million homes – to meet forecast peak demand 25 years from now, in 2048. That power would probably come from plants that emit carbon dioxide, so-called “scope 3 emissions,” the plan says.

All the options include Dominion's $9 billion offshore wind project, 27 miles off Virginia Beach. They exceed the goals for solar facilities in the state law that requires zero emissions by 2045.

Because the two options Dominion calls most realistic would continue to keep most of Dominion's fossil fuel plants running, they jibe with Youngkin's thinking about energy policy.

"The idea that we’re going to dismantle reliable generation is sadly folly … we can’t dismantle valued base load until we have a solution on how to replace it," he told the Virginia Energy Summit on Wednesday at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond.

“Natural gas is at the heart of this," Youngkin said. "It’s been at the heart of our increasingly clean power stack for the past decade, plus we need to continue to use it. We need to continue to expand.”

Environmentalists' concern

But environmentalists say natural gas-fired plants emit carbon and so are big contributors to climate change.

Glen Besa, former director of the Sierra Club's Virginia chapter, wrote in a post on Blue Virginia that "it appears that Dominion Energy is abandoning commitments to renewable energy sufficient to cut its greenhouse gas emissions" because of the long-term plan's two scenarios that would keep some 11,000 megawatts of fossil-fuel plants running while adding 2,910 megawatts of new gas-fired plants - altogether enough electricity to power nearly 3.5 million homes.

"I think it's backtracking" from the goal of zero carbon emissions set in state law, said Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, sponsor of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which calls on Dominion to end all carbon emissions by 2045.

"I think they're sending a signal."

Dominion's response

Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby says the Virginia Clean Economy Act specifically provides for fossil fuel plants to remain open if the SCC finds they are necessary to ensure reliable electrical service. He said the long-term plan is a current snapshot that reflects technology that is currently available.

Dominion's plan does not take into account possible progress with improving battery life, boosting the efficiency of wind turbines or solar panels, or the potential for using hydrogen to power electric generators, Ruby said.

“But wind operates at about 40% to 50% of capacity; solar at 20 to 25%, and battery life is 4 to 6 hours now,” he said. “You can’t keep the lights on 24-7-365 if that’s all you have.”

The two options Dominion sees as more realistic call for keeping more than 11,000 megawatts of fossil-fuel fired plants online, despite the Virginia Clean Economy Act goal that these plants be retired by 2045.

The act allows Dominion to ask the State Corporation Commission for permission to keep carbon-emitting plants running after that date if needed to maintain its system’s reliability.

All the four options meet the Virginia Clean Economy Act's targets for new solar and wind facilities as well as batteries for storing electricity.

Soaring demand

Dominion files an updated long-term plan every year, and the plans regularly change the timing of power plant and transmission system construction, retirements of older plants and views about the type of plants that the company expects to be operating in 15 and 25 years’ time.

This year’s version is based on a sharply higher projection of future demand, driven largely by the accelerating sales of electric vehicles, electrification of fossil-fuel powered machines and increasing numbers of data centers coming to the state.

Virginia's total electric use is likely to soar by 121% over the next 25 years, to 211.5 million megawatt hours a year, according to the PJM Interconnection, the group that runs the high-voltage transmission grid serving states from New Jersey west to Illinois and south to North Carolina.

Dominion's plan proposes four alternatives for the next 25 years, all of which propose some new natural-gas fired plants – which environmentalists complain will still emit the greenhouse gases that cause climate change

Dominion’s Virginia plants emit about 17 million tons a year and its big coal-burning Mount Storm plant in West Virginia an additional 5 million tons, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Even with this, Dominion would still need to buy 4,600 megawatts of power to meet peak demand by 2048 – and that could be power generated by fossil fuel as well as clean sources.

To get down to zero emissions by closing all its fossil fuel plants, Dominion would need enough small modular reactors – plants that could each generate as much as 300 megawatts – to generate somewhere between 4,299 to 4,824 megawatts – more than 2.5 times what its Surry nuclear power station generates.

That would allow it to retire just under 11,400 megawatts of older coal, oil and gas-fired plants – including the four gas-fired plants it has just asked the SCC to let it build next to its Chesterfield power station at Dutch Gap.

But the utility would still need to buy some 10,800 megawatts of electricity from out-of-state sources – enough to power 2.7 million homes – in order to meet peak demand.

Peak demand

It forecasts that those peaks - when summer temperatures soar and winter chills deepen - will rise by 85% from just under 17,730 megawatts this year to 32,821 megawatts in 2045. Total use over the course of the year is likely to rise still faster because data centers need power all the time, and electric vehicles and other electric machinery will be charged at peak and off-peak hours.

Retiring all those carbon-emitted units would mean a less reliable system that would be more dependent on imports of power from other states, the plan notes. Those states do not have zero-emission targets like Virginia’s.

Dominion’s forecast for demand tracks that of the PJM Interconnection. State law requires it base its long-term plan on the PJM forecast.

PJM chief executive Manu Asthana has said some 40,000 megawatts of generating capacity across the grid-manager’s territory are slated to close by 2030, mostly comprising coal- and natural gas-fired plants.

At the same time PJM forecasts demand will grow by 13,000 megawatts at peak times.

Most of the generators set to come on during that time are wind and solar plants, as utilities scramble to cut carbon emissions – but those units can only operate when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining, and can’t be switched on quickly in response to a sudden jump in use.

“The United States is heading for a reliability crisis,” Commissioner Mark Christie of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told the U.S. Senate energy committee in May. Christie, a former Virginia SCC commissioner, had warned the Senate committee in the same appearance that the nation faces system-wide, extensive power outages.

“The problem generally is not the addition of intermittent resources, primarily wind and solar, but the far too rapid subtraction of dispatchable resources, especially coal and gas,” he said.

PHOTOS: Dominion's offshore wind turbines