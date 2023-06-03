A closer look at the cost of participating in a regional greenhouse gas reduction program is leading Dominion Energy to trim the amount it wants to collect from ratepayers to cover the bill, a filing at the State Corporation Commission shows.

As the utility and SCC staff pored over actual emissions and price data, they have agreed that the cost of buying Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative carbon allowances — the payments a utility must make if it emits more than a set cap of carbon into the air — will likely be about 4.4% less than Dominion had suggested when it asked for a surcharge on customers’ bills earlier this year.

That surcharge was to amount to $4.64 for a 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill, which now costs $137. It was to cover a $373.2 million bill for those allowances between August 2022 and Dec. 31 of this year — that’s when Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to pull Virginia out of RGGI.

Now, Dominion and SCC staff agree that the likely cost of those allowances will be $356.6 million. They have not calculated how that will translate to a 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill.

The difference reflects data on actual emissions and on the prices of carbon allowances from three more months than Dominion was able to look at when it first asked for the surcharge this year.

After the mildest winter on record and the purchases of allowances that Dominion has already made, it should be able to trim the amount it needs to collect from ratepayers, SCC analyst R. Chris Harris found.

He noted that Dominion’s forecast for the allowances it would need to buy this year was 17% higher than actual allowances needed to cover excess emissions in 2022.

The agreement would still have to be approved by the SCC itself — now comprising only one of the three commissioners it is supposed to have.

If it is approved, that means the total cost to Virginians of RGGI since the state began participating in 2021 will be $623 million.

That sum includes the $84 million that Dominion collected through its RGGI surcharge during six months in 2022 and $183 million it covered from its base rate charges — the portion of customers’ bills that go toward the costs of plant and equipment predating 2007, and accounting for roughly half of a typical monthly bill.

Since 2007, Dominion covers the cost of more recent investments through a series of surcharges. It suspended its RGGI surcharge in 2022 after Youngkin promised to pull Virginia out of RGGI.

Virginia gets money back from RGGI from the allowances utilities buy, and those funds are allocated to the state’s efforts to deal with climate change and sea level rise.

Youngkin said RGGI is essentially a tax on all ratepayers since the state’s regulatory system keeps the allowances from acting as an incentive to polluters like Dominion to reduce emissions. That is because Dominion can just pass on the cost of those allowances, he said.

But environmentalists say RGGI has been effective in reducing carbon emissions and that it generates badly needed funds to deal with energy efficiency programs and sea level rise.

East Coast states from Maine to Virginia currently participate in RGGI.