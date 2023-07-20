Dominion Energy‘s customers should not get a rebate on past bills, the electric monopoly is telling regulators in the first look they get at the electric monopoly’s rates since this year’s sweeping regulatory reform enhanced their authority.

On the other hand, customers will not see a base rate increase in 2024 or 2025 either, though Dominion said the traditional way regulators do such reviews would justify a modest increase.

That means that a series of other moves detailed in this year’s regulatory reform, which lopped $14 a month off a typical 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill, cutting it to $125 from $139, will not be offset by a rise in the base rate.

The issue is the profits Dominion earns from the money its customers pay. The biennial review the State Corporation Commission formally launched on Thursday is how regulators determine if the company is charging too much or not enough to cover its costs and the investments it needs to make in its system.

Basically, those profits — the difference between what Dominion collected from its customers and its costs — were smaller than the target the SCC set for 2021 and 2022, according to the several hundred pages of data, in 18 volumes, the company filed for the SCC review.

For years, consumer advocates, business groups and the Office of the Attorney General had argued that a rate freeze that went into effect in 2007 allowed the company to earn more than it should because customers were paying more than they needed to.

In recent years, regulatory reforms allowed the company to retain some of those earnings in order to finance multibillion-dollar efforts to upgrade its 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines and 59,700 miles of distribution lines.

Dominion’s most recent profit for 2021-22 amounted to a 9.04% return on equity — the return on the money its stockholders invested in its system — which was below the SCC-set target of 9.35%, said Paul M. McLeod, Dominion’s director of regulatory accounting, in a filing with the commission.

Looking ahead from that basis, McLeod forecast a shortfall of what the company needed to collect from ratepayers to hit the SCC return on equity target.

That shortfall, of $25.6 million for 2024 and $51.2 million for 2025, would ordinarily trigger a slight base rate increase, but this year’s regulatory reform rules that out, McLeod said.

That’s because the reform ends three surcharges that came on top of base rates, eliminating some $352 million a year Dominion had been collecting. At the same time, the reform allowed a two-year bump in the target return on equity to 9.7%.

If the reform had not ruled out a rate increase, the combined effect of those changes could have erased the benefit ratepayers started seeing this month from the elimination of the surcharges, usually know as riders or rate adjustment clauses.

That $352 million cut to Dominion revenue from ending the surcharges translated to a $6.75 a month cut on a 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill. A similarly large cut came from changes in the way Dominion is passing on the cost of the fuel it burns in its power plants.

The surcharges Dominion ended were to cover the continuing costs of its investments in the 12-year-old Bear Garden natural gas-fired plant in Buckingham County, its 9-year-old Warren gas-fired plant in Front Royal and its 11-year-old coal- and biomass-fueled Virginia City plant in Wise County. These plants can generate 2,581 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 646,000 homes.

Ending the surcharges means those costs will be covered through base rates, which account for roughly half of a customer’s bill and which are the subject of the SCC review. The rest of a monthly bill is divided between Dominion’s pass-through of its fuel costs and surcharges meant to cover other investments and utility programs.

In all, Dominion’s cents per kilowatt-hour rate is 20% below the national average. The bills Virginians pay may be higher than those in some other states because demand for cooling in the summer and heating in the winter can be higher here.

