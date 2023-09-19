For an electric grid that plugs into lots of wind turbines and solar panels, coping when the wind dies and the sun sets requires long-lasting batteries.

With the heavy demand for lithium-based batteries, Dominion Energy wants to test two different types of batteries - one of which is based on rust.

Dominion wants to test a battery that can power its system for up to 100 hours with a pilot project at its Darbytown power station in Henrico County.

The utility's project reflects its concerns that the key ingredient of 16 megawatts of batteries it now deploys – the metal lithium – will be in heavy demand for electric vehicles, as well as lessons learned during last year’s Christmas winter storm, said Brandon Martin, Dominion’s manager of business development for energy storage.

Winter Storm Elliot’s bitter cold meant other electric utilities had to launch rolling blackouts, as some generating stations went off line.

One of the two new-style batteries Dominion will test at the Darbytown Storage Pilot Project, iron-air units, can store electricity for several days – Dominion’s current batteries now can do so for four hours or less.

“It can address a different need,” Martin said. “Today, on a beautiful sunny day, we can charge up a four-hour lithium ion battery and it will discharge electricity in the evening, when people are coming home and turning things on and the sun isn’t shining ..." he said.

But the iron-air batteries Dominion is acquiring from Pennsylvania-based technology developer Form Energy can deliver 5 megawatts of electricity for up to four days. A megawatt can power 250 homes.

“So think about a situation like Winter Storm Elliot and what being able to supply electricity then could mean,” Martin said.

Trust in rust

At their heart, Form’s batteries are about rust. The chemical reaction that melds oxygen from the air to iron also releases energy, which the battery taps to feed an electric current out to the grid. Charging them with electricity from the grid removes the rust, allowing the energy releasing reaction to start again.

Last month, New York State granted $12 million to Form Energy to develop and construct a 10-megawatt demonstration iron-air batteries bank.

“With longer-duration batteries in the mix, this project could be a transformational step forward, helping us safely discharge stored energy when it is needed most by our customers,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia.

The pilot means Dominion employees responsible for maintaining the tightly limited voltages needed on its grid will have a chance to learn the distinctive charging and electricity-feeding characteristics of this kind of battery, Martin said.

Form Energy chief executive officer and co-founder Mateo Jaramillo said the iron air batteries “provide Dominion’s Virginia customers with access to wind and solar energy when and where it is needed over periods of multiple days.”

Zinc hybrid

Dominion is also testing pilot zinc hybrid batteries, which are charged and then discharge energy as zinc ions move from anode to cathode.

Since it takes a lot of energy to move zinc atoms around, these batteries need less material in their anodes and cathodes. New Jersey-based Eos Energy Enterprises is supplying batteries than can deliver four megawatts over four hours.

This technology has the potential to evolve into longer-duration batteries, but more immediately, it could give Dominion options as demand grows for the lithium metal in its current and planned battery fleet, Martin said.

That demand is fueled by the rapid expected growth of electric vehicles – lithium ion batteries are much lighter than other kinds of batteries and are efficient ways of powering vehicle motors, Martin said.

“Dominion understands that meeting our future energy needs requires multiple storage technologies,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos chief executive officer.

Dominion has pilot lithium-ion battery banks in Hanover, New Kent and Powhatan counties, which can deliver a total of 16 megawatts of electricity for up to four hours. It is developing a 20-megawatt battery bank in Chesterfield County and has plans for more batteries in Sussex County, as well as a large 50-megawatt battery facility at its major new solar project at Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia.

If the State Corporation Commission and Henrico County approve the projects, Dominion said construction would begin by late 2024 with the batteries coming online in 2026.

PHOTOS: Dominion's battery storage system in New Kent County