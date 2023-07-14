JARRATT - It was a Monday when Gene Mills got out of prison, where he’d earned a license to drive tractor-trailers and, accompanied by a Department of Corrections staffer, delivered the produce that fed thousands of fellow inmates across the state.

That Thursday, he had a job.

“The company gave me its own driving test,” he said. “They sent me over the road with one of theirs. When we got back, he told them I did great, that I was the best he’d seen.”

The program that Mills and about 50 other nonviolent inmates went through can take more than a year to complete.

It aims directly at one of the big reasons some former inmates end up back behind bars – since one key to reducing the odds someone will return to prison is to open doors to possible jobs.

Since 2011, Virginia’s Department of Corrections has worked with the Department of Motor Vehicles for one such path: a Commercial Driver's License.

Under this program, Department of Corrections staff - now including Mills - train inmates on what they need to know to get that license.

For example, a 0.04% blood alcohol content – half the rate for other drivers – means a charge of driving under the influence for a truck driver. The inmates need to know that for every 10 feet of cargo on a trailer, the trucker needs to attach one tie-down, or that when tar starts bleeding in the heat it makes the road slippery, not sticky.

They also practice for the skills test federal regulation requires – including showing you can back a truck, straight on; and to back up again, but to a target slightly to the side; as well as that you can turn within a limited space. A road test comes only if you pass the skills test.

“If I’ve been around that lot one time, I’ve been around it 5,000 times,” Mills said, pointing to the paved area at the Corrections Department’s Jarratt work center where trainee drivers practice turning, backing and braking tractor-trailers.

“We’re not just teaching you to drive a truck, we’re teaching you to operate it,” he said.

It’s the difference between passing the CDL test that requires would-be drivers to back up, pull out and then back straight into a parallel lane, and the work that inmate drivers have to do to maneuver trucks into the docks at the Jarratt work center warehouse.

That paved space where Mills sharpened his skills is often full of trucks and there’s not enough space to back straight into the loading dock.

“You’re coming in at an angle, even 90 degrees. That’s not the same as straight in and straight out,” he said.

“When you’re out there, you don’t want to hit a car, bang into a dock and damage something,” Mills said. “I think: I’m not just representing myself, I’m representing the program and I’m representing all the men here.”

It took Mills about a year to get through the program, studying and practicing after finishing his assignment at the work center where he and other inmates received some 50 truckloads of foodstuffs a week and loaded shipments for the 140 to 150 prisons, jails and other institutions – including homeless shelters and Boy Scout camps – that get weekly or twice-weekly shipments of the produce, dairy and meat that inmates at several Virginia prisons grow.

These days, with a new federal motor carrier safety law, the inmates now must complete at least 120 hours of classroom training, 120 hours of skills training – those 5,000 times around the work center lot – and 120 hours of supervised on the road experience.

When they get their licenses, they can make deliveries and pickups on day trips within the state (the Corrections department has customers as far north as Baltimore and as far south as Durham, N.C., but civilian department employees make those trips), accompanied by a department staffer, often a retired prison guard.

The first time Mills pulled out of the work center onto narrow South Halifax Road - joined by a retired prison guard on the passenger seat - was exhilarating after more than two years serving a sentence for embezzlement.

“It was this taste of freedom,” Mills said. “Just a taste; you know you’re coming back to click-click, click-click” - the unlocking and relocking of doors that come every few yards moving around a prison.

“But it was a taste of what could be coming.”

Inmate drivers have firm times to report back, to be locked up.

“And no speeding,” on the way back to Jarratt, Mills said. “You do NOT want a ticket.”

Not all the work center inmates are in the program – one challenge is that candidates have to have a nonviolent record and a classification as a low-security risk, along with good driving records, no outstanding fines (or at least a payment plan in place for a relatively small amount). About three to five inmates a year go through the program, a total of about 50 so far.

J.K. “Kenny” Raiford, the Department of Corrections’ agribusiness operations director, said: “You know, all the re-entry programs are supposed to have a slogan, and ours is ‘planting seeds in fields of opportunity,’ and Mr. Mills has sprouted and grown."

Besides the Jarratt work center, where inmates can earn a Class A CDL, there’s a program for a Class B license at the Brunswick Work Center. Raiford is excited that the corrections department plans to open a program at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County.

For the corrections department, the program is a cost savings: inmate drivers are paid less than non-inmate drivers would be.

For inmates, though, it is something more:

“I had to give a talk at Brunswick, and you know you always wonder if you’re wasting time doing that,” Mills said. “But when I was done, one of the men came up to me and said ‘I was wondering what you’d say; I’ve been wondering about having hope. And now I know what hope looks like.' "

