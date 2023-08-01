A proposed board aimed at curbing prescription drug costs could get new life in the next legislative session. Despite passing the Senate with bipartisan support earlier this year, a proposal to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board was defeated in a Republican-controlled House committee.

A recent survey indicates that many Virginia voters would support its creation, among other proposals aimed at driving down drug costs.

A total of 85% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans surveyed support the creation of a board, according to a recent survey hosted by Virginia’s chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons. The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University conducted the survey.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, took part in a call on Tuesday to discuss the issue. Delaney carried the House version this year while Stanley supported it in the Senate. They both plan to carry the bills in 2024.

If the measure had become law, it would have established the board with authority to review sudden price increases on prescription medicine and set a limit on what pharmaceutical manufacturers can charge for them. Virginia would have been the eighth state to create such a board.

The legislators noted the challenge even those with medical insurance and livable salaries face with rising medication costs and how the issue hits harder for low-income people choosing to ration medications in order to afford things like food or rent.

“We need to unite behind this piece of legislation,” Stanley said. “Too often we go to the General Assembly and write bills that may just affect our region or one interest, but this is one of those bills that’s going to affect all of us at one time or another.”

Delaney said their joint effort “sends the right message that this is an issue that transcends partisanship.”

When the legislature reviewed the bills this year, those who opposed or were skeptical about the idea worried that it could make Virginia less attractive to clinical trials and pharmaceutical companies.

“We all want to lower the price of health care, but I’m not sure this is the right vehicle,” Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, said at the time.

But Delaney asserts that a board would enhance transparency because companies would be able to justify what money is crucial to research and development for medications.

The issue is surfacing in a competitive election closer to Richmond.

Senate District 16, pits Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a senator since 2016, against Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a member of the House since 2018.

A recent digital ad for Dunnavant uses her campaign tagline “Dunnavant delivers” to tout her work on the issue of prescription affordability.

Her Senate Bill 1261, which passed this year, allows physicians to have access to patients’ health plan data so they “know what the cost of the prescription will be at the time it is written.”

Dunnavant said this can allow prescribers to be “aware of the idiosyncrasies of each health plan and the cost of the prescription so that they can choose the low-cost alternatives.”

In 2019, she successfully sponsored a bill requiring health insurers to count coupons and copay assistance towards patients' deductibles.

VanValkenburg asserts that is not doing enough to combat rising prescription drug prices.

“We had a really big missed opportunity last session to pass this Prescription Drug Affordability Board,” he said.

Dunnavant voted against the proposal.

When a Freedom Virginia ad challenged her voting record this spring, she told The Times-Dispatch: “I did not support that initiative because there wasn’t enough evidence to show that it would be effective.”

As most states’ boards have recently been established, it’s still unclear how effective they can be, according to The Commonwealth Fund, a health care policy foundation.

Dunnavant also cited Maryland’s board as a reason for her caution.

The board was the first of its nature to be established in the U.S., but it has taken years to be stood up and running following administrative processes and pushback from then- Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican. Now that it is finally off the ground, proponents of the board remain hopeful for success, The Baltimore Banner reports.

"AARP is asking about a theory," Dunnavant said of the survey in a call Tuesday. "I want to tell those patients, 'if that works out, heck yes I'm on board.' It’s not good enough for me to make a promise. I’ve got to deliver it."

VanValkenburg said that the board is among the latest of ongoing proposals, successful or otherwise, aimed at improving health care access and affordability.

“There’s nothing more complex than the health care system in America,” he said.

He noted previous legislative attempts at improving access, such as Virginia’s Medicaid expansion and creating a state exchange, which Dunnavant opposed.

VanValkenburg also pointed to his attempts in recent years to tackle bulk prescription purchasing at the state level, such as bills he introduced that would have directed the Secretary of Health and Human Resources to develop a plan to consolidate prescription drug purchasing and reimbursement programs. In 2022, the bill was continued to 2023 where it was left in a committee.

“That would go a long way to controlling the state's costs on prescription drugs,” he said.

A similar proposal was also listed in the AARP survey. A majority of surveyed voters support Virginia joining prescription drug buying pools with other states to offer discounted prescription drugs through bulk purchasing.

Other proposals voters weighed in on in the survey included the idea of establishing a maximum that Virginians can pay for certain drugs based on prices for the same drug in Canada as well as allowing Virginians to import prescription drugs from wholesalers and pharmacies operating in Canada and other countries that have equivalent safety standards to the United States.

Movement on any of these actions could depend on this year’s General Assembly elections. All 140 House and Senate seats are up for election.

