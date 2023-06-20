Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, was well on his way to defending his spot as the Republican nominee in the 59th House district Tuesday night.

Though final results were not available by press time, Fowler held a significant lead against two challengers, Graven Craig, a trial attorney from Louisa County, and Philip Strother, a civil lawyer and winery owner from Henrico. The district, which leans Republican, includes western Hanover, most of Louisa and a small chunk of northern Henrico.

The winner faces Democrat Rachel Levy in November.

Fowler, 67, has been a delegate for 10 years and was endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Craig, who appeared to come in second, raised almost as much money as Fowler and won the majority of votes in his home county, Louisa.

• As of press time, votes had not been counted for a number of races, including the Democratic primary between Susanna Gibson and Bob Shippee in House District 57. Gibson, a nurse practitioner, and Shippee, a retired banking director who became a political advocate, were running in a district that includes Short Pump, northwestern Henrico County and western Goochland. The winner will face Republican David Owen in what is expected to be a competitive contest.

The primary race was one of the most watched and one that commanded a serious amount of fundraising. Gibson raised more than $300,000, and Shippee, more than $220,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The winner will face strong competition from Republican David Owen, who has drawn his own share of financial contributions. Neither party has controlled this section of greater Richmond's far west end – Gov. Glenn Youngkin won 51% of the district's vote in 2021.

• Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Henrico, appeared to fend off a challenge from Terrence Walker in the 81st House district, which includes eastern Henrico, a small portion of Chesterfield and all of Charles City County.

McQuinn could face an open path back to the legislature. No Republican is currently running in the strongly Democratic district.

Walker is an administrative assistant working in counseling services at Virginia Commonwealth University.

• Mark Earley Jr., a lawyer and the son of the former attorney general, appeared to win the Republican nomination in the open 73rd district, located in western Chesterfield County. Though not all votes were counted by deadline, he had a large lead over opponents Yan Gleyzer, an entrepreneur, and Ryan Harter, a member of the Chesterfield County School Board.

Earley, the son of former Attorney General Mark Earley Sr., will face Democrat Herb Walke in November. Earley will be considered the favorite – the district swung heavily toward Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021.

It will be Earley's second crack at public office. In 2021, he lost to Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond.

• Destiny LeVere Bolling appeared to win the Democratic nomination for House District 80, located in central Henrico.

Bolling, who has worked as communications director at Virginia AFL-CIO, appeared to defeat John Dantzler, who owns a child care center and real estate company.

The winner will face Michael Harned, an independent. The 80th district voted heavily Democratic in 2021.

• Kimberly Pope Adams appeared to defeat Victor McKenzie Jr. for the Democratic nomination in the 82nd House District. Adams, an auditor at Virginia State University, will face Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, in what should be a competitive race. The 82nd district includes the city of Petersburg and portions of Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surry counties.

McKenzie is a nonprofit director from Petersburg.

Adams, a single mother, said she ran because the General Assembly needs people who resemble their constituents.

"We need more working moms in the General Assembly," she said.

• Results for the race between Rae Cousins, Ann-Frances Lambert and Richard Walker were not available by press time. Cousin, a lawyer, Lambert, a small-business owner and member of the Richmond City Council and Walker, CEO of a nonprofit called Bridging the Gap in Virginia, were running for the Democratic nomination in the 79th House District, which is located in eastern Richmond on both sides of the James River.

