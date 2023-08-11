Dominion Energy‘s latest long-term plan, which says the utility will likely need to increase carbon emissions, is based on flawed modeling and assumptions, according to environmental and clean energy industry groups.

Dominion has said the most realistic scenarios in its plan to meet a sharp rise in electricity use mean it cannot reach the state mandate to eliminate its carbon emissions by 2045.

But in hundreds of pages of often highly technical filings, environmental groups and a clean energy trade association told the State Corporation Commission that the plan’s electricity demand forecast is based on an unrealistic view about how many new data centers — major consumers of electricity — are coming.

They also say Dominion is not thinking aggressively enough about expanding solar and wind-powered generation.

The long-term forecast, called an “integrated resource plan,” is subject to approval by the SCC, which can also order revisions. It is meant as a guide for future SCC actions on Dominion’s proposals for new plants or energy programs.

At the heart of environmentalists’ concerns is that Dominion’s latest integrated resource plan says the most realistic path forward for the next 15 to 25 years means keeping its gas-fired and three large coal-fired plants running.

Dominion says they are needed in addition to a 13-fold increase in wind and solar facilities, six to eight small nuclear reactors and some 2,910 megawatts of new natural gas-fired plants, enough to power 725,000 homes.

The reason is that peak period electricity use is set to rise 5% a year because of data centers, increased numbers of electric vehicles and electrification of other machinery, Dominion said.

The company said dropping all fossil fuel plants means that even with at least 14 small nuclear reactors, it would need to import 10,800 megawatts — enough to power 2.7 million homes — to meet forecast peak demand 25 years from now. That power would probably come from plants that emit carbon dioxide, so-called “scope 3 emissions,” the plan states.

“Dominion effectively declines to incorporate the social cost of carbon into its resource planning,” the Sierra Club’s William M. Shobe said in his filing with the SCC.

“The Company’s errors operate to mask the true cost of new and existing fossil-fueled units and create the illusion that those units are more cost-effective than they actually are,” he added.

Sierra Club consultant Devi Glick said Dominion’s modeling put unnecessary caps on the amount of solar power that could be installed and on the potential of battery storage to help with renewable sources.

Glick said Dominion also underestimated the cost of penalties for failing to comply with the state’s renewable portfolio standards by about $1 billion.

At the same time, retiring Dominion’s coal plants no later than 2035 would cut carbon emissions and save large sums of operating and maintenance costs.

In combination with increased deployment of solar and wind, the cumulative effect would be a savings of $9 billion over time from Dominion’s projections for the plans that would keep fossil fuel plants running and increase carbon emissions, Glick said.

“Dominion’s load forecast adjustment for data center load is overly aggressive and does not consider factors likely to moderate data center load growth,” said Edward Burgess of Advanced Energy United, a trade association for firms that make clean energy products.

He said Dominion’s projections for each customer’s future electric use are at odds with recent commercial and industrial sector trends, and that the company underestimated the role of energy-efficiency programs to cut electricity use or demand response programs, which provide rebates for customers who cut use at high-demand periods.

Appalachian Voices’ Gregory Abbott, a former SCC analyst, said Dominion’s forecast of electricity use does not account for the concentration of data centers in Northern Virginia, but assumes growth is spread out over its whole system.

“As such, it is proposing supply-side solutions that are not focused on solving the actual problem, are likely unnecessary, and driving costs higher than they should be,” he said in his filing.

Dominion spokesman Jeremy Slayton said: “We stand by the modeling and assumptions, and look forward to addressing the concerns from all stakeholders through the proceeding.”

Dominion says the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which sets the zero carbon emissions goal, allows it to keep fossil fuel plants running if the SCC finds they are necessary to ensure electricity supply.

