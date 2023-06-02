The one-year anniversary of the overturning of federal abortion protections is less than a month away. So are the June 20 primary elections to decide dozens of party nominations in Virginia’s General Assembly contests.

Candidates’ stances on abortion access continue to be driving factors in some campaigns. In the Democratic-leaning 55th House District, based in Albemarle County, both Democratic candidates overlap on policy stances, including abortion — that is, until one candidate sent out mailers in the past week accusing the other of not always supporting access to abortion.

Kellen Squire, an ER nurse who has recalled his experiences providing emergency abortion-related care to patients, has come under scrutiny from his opponent, former Charlottesville School Board member Amy Laufer, about whether he has always supported the procedure. Laufer paid for a series of mailers featuring language from Squire during a past campaign referring to himself as “pro-life.”

In a statement Laufer issued on social media, she wrote that she was “concerned that we have a Democratic candidate who said that he was pro-life.”

Squire says Laufer is using his words out of context.

Both Laufer and Squire have run for legislative seats in the area, losing in previous district configurations that favored Republicans. While a Republican, Reid Wernig, is running in the November contest, the new district's strong Democratic lean means the Democratic primary is likely tantamount to picking who will represent the district next year. Democratic-leaning Albemarle, which makes up much of the 55th, was once diluted among several strongly Republican districts.

The stakes are high for both Democratic candidates given a strong chance to finally enter the legislature.

Laufer’s mailers include portions of screenshots of Squire’s campaign website when he sought a House seat in 2017. In the screenshot, he calls himself “unashamedly and fervently pro-life” and says he would advocate for an addition to the Democratic Party’s platform “to eliminate abortion.”

“The last thing the 55th House District needs is an untrustworthy politician who has flip-flopped on the basic principle that women deserve to make decisions about their own bodies,” said Lauren Chou, a spokesperson for EMILY’S List, an abortion rights group that is backing Laufer.

While Squire confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that a screenshot exists, he asserted that it was a briefly live draft on his website during his first run for office, an attempt to connect with voters in what was then a Republican-leaning district.

Laufer’s mailer indicates it was from 2017 but does not specify an exact date. Squire said the language was a “draft” from late 2016. He said he had fielded feedback from others at the time and the consensus was that it would confuse people, so he changed the language.

“I was trying to figure out how to run as a pro-choice Democrat and somebody that provided abortion care in our R+25 district," he said, referring to the district's large GOP lean at the time. "I was like, ‘how do I be a pro-choice candidate and pull people in?' ” Squire said. “As soon as you say the words ‘pro-choice’ or ‘pro-life,’ (people) often put themselves in buckets.”

His recent statement mirrors his message in a different screenshot of the website available on the Wayback Machine Internet Archive from 2017.

“The problem with the language of "pro-life" and "pro-choice," though, is that we've turned a very important issue into a political hot potato,” reads the screen capture from June 2017, after he had changed the drafted language on his site.

The page went on to call prohibition of abortion “out of the question” and outlined ways to “reduce abortions by reducing reasons that people seek them.”

The version referenced in one of Laufer’s mailers, in which Squire says he is "unashamedly and fervently pro-life," is not available on the Wayback Machine archive, but a screenshot was posted to the Daily Kos blog in February 2017.

“The issue is that you can pay to have things removed from the Wayback Machine. So that screenshot has been removed,” asserted Dawson McNamara-Bloom, a spokesperson with Laufer’s campaign.

Though Squire confirmed a screenshot exists of the drafted language, there is no evidence of it being saved to the Wayback Machine.

“We do not accept payment for material to be excluded from the Wayback Machine,” said Mark Graham, its director.

He explained that URLs may be excluded from the Wayback Machine if rights holders request it, but that if it does happen, the word “excluded” will appear on the screen when someone is trying to access a removed screen capture.

Additionally, he said, the Wayback Machine considers political websites in the public interest and would not often grant them exclusions.

With Laufer and Squire’s primary election less than three weeks away, McNamara-Bloom said Laufer’s team became aware of his past website language from community members who brought it to their attention.

“They remember Kellen from when he ran in 2017 as a pro-life candidate,” McNamara-Bloom said. “They didn't feel comfortable having that represent them in Richmond.”

Community members and local elected officials have since spoken in support of each candidate, while expressing distrust of the other.

New maps and post-Roe elections

The questioned stances in Democratic primaries underscore the role this year’s elections can play in whether Virginia joins states with stricter abortion laws. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, each state has had the option to adopt its own abortion laws.

This fall's legislative elections — the first on newly drawn maps that the state Supreme Court imposed in late 2021 — hold an opportunity for each party to gain control of or hold the line in each chamber. Currently, Republicans control the House of Delegates, and Democrats control the Senate.

For Democrats, that could mean supporting continued access to the procedure. For Republicans, it could mean supporting various degrees of restrictions or bans.

With several states surrounding Virginia adopting stricter laws, advocates stress that more out-of-state patients will come to Virginia to seek care.

“We are anticipating an additional thousands of patients to seek care in Virginia,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia in a Wednesday press call with Virginia’s Senate Democratic Caucus. “And we anticipate that there will be increased wait times for Virginia in seeking care as a result of these bans in other states.”

A program operated by fellow abortion rights group ReproRising has noted an uptick over the past year of patients utilizing transportation services to get to an abortion provider.

"We have definitely seen an upsurge in calls, which means the clinics and funds are seeing an increase in services requested,” said Michelle Wooten McFarland, an organizer with the program.

A key priority for many Democratic candidates is to enshrine abortion access through an amendment to Virginia’s constitution. To become law, a proposed state constitutional amendment must pass the legislature two years in a row, with an election occurring in the House in between, before going to the state's voters in a ballot referendum.

Laufer and Squire have both expressed a commitment to a proposed amendment.

Laufer is not the only candidate in a Democratic primary to question her opponent’s authenticity on the issue.

Last month, an ad for Lashrecse Aird attacked her primary opponent in Senate District 13, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg. Aird's ad featured undated audio from his radio show where he called himself “pro-life” and said he would “side with Republicans” on the issue. (Morrissey has otherwise told the media that he does support abortion up until a fetus can feel pain — a widely debated threshold that abortion opponents have listed at between 15 and 20 weeks).

Aird also launched a “Roe Not Joe” tour that touted endorsements from several abortion rights organizations, including Planned Parenthood, ReproRising and EMILY'S List.

Early voting in the June 20 primaries indicates that contests between Squire and Laufer, along with Aird and Morrissey, have among the most robust turnout, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Whoever emerges victorious from those elections will have a role to play in the outcome of abortion laws in Virginia.