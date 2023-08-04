A former backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid has made a second $1 million donation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Spirit of Virginia PAC, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Billionaire Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, donated $1 million to Youngkin's PAC on Thursday after previously donating $1 million to the PAC on April 20.

While Youngkin says he is focused on this fall's legislative elections that will settle control of the House of Delegates and the state Senate, Peterffy is holding out hope that Youngkin will make a late bid for the GOP presidential nomination.

Peterffy said in a July 26 interview with Fox Business that he thinks Youngkin would be an "ideal candidate" for the GOP.

"I very much hope that he's going to enter the race," Peterffy said, adding that he thinks Youngkin could win a general election.

The Messenger reports that on Friday Wilbur Ross, who served as then-President Donald Trump's secretary of Commerce, was scheduled to play host to Youngkin and GOP donors at Ross' mansion in the Hamptons.

While Youngkin was to speak about his effort to retain control of the House of Delegates and gain control of the state Senate, some of the donors reportedly also are interested in the idea of a late presidential run by Youngkin.

The governor, who has been touting a GOP push for early voting, continues to say he is flattered by such national attention, but that he is focused on the elections that he calls Virginia's midterms.

"I'm so humbled when people say this to me," Youngkin said in an interview this week with Laura Ingraham of Fox. Youngkin added: "I'm so focused on Virginia this year."

Alluding to the GOP sweep for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in 2021, Youngkin said: "We have a chance, (within) 24 months, to take a state that was completely blue - statewide led, the legislature - and in 24 months turn it Republican. And I think we must get this done."

Youngkin also weighed in on the latest indictment of Trump, alluding to what he termed a "two-tiered" justice system.

"This two-tiered justice system on display is eroding everyone's trust in our legal system," Youngkin said. "The reality is that if you're in the opposition party you're treated one way, and if you're a friend of the party in power, then you're treated a completely different way."

In Washington on Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty on federal counts that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Youngkin tops President Joe Biden in Virginia in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup, according to a poll that Virginia Commonwealth University's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs released on Thursday.

Youngkin received 44% of the potential vote to 37% for Biden. If the candidates were Biden and Trump, Biden would receive 43% to Trump's 40%, according to the survey. If Biden and DeSantis were the candidates, each would receive 41%.

The poll of 804 Virginia adults was conducted July 14-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.46 percentage points.

Biden beat Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020.

