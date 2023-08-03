A group of parents of students with disabilities filed a complaint with the Virginia attorney general under the Virginia Human Rights Act, asking the state to investigate the Virginia Department of Education and the Fairfax County school system for its alleged discrimination against disabled students.

The complaint claims that the state education department “oversees a systemically defective educational system that is designed to obstruct, delay and ultimately prevent families with disabled children from receiving and vindicating their educational rights — rights guaranteed to them under the Virginia Constitution and federal law.”

Victoria LaCivita, spokeswoman for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, declined to comment on the complaint.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education declined to comment on the merits of the claims, but noted “all the work underway to improve special education in the Commonwealth.”

“VDOE is committed to developing a best-in-class special education program in Virginia. [State Superintendent Lisa] Coons announced last week at the Board of Education meeting that special education will be a recurring Board Agenda item to ensure it is discussed and prioritized. The Special Education team at the Department is reorganizing, and we are working with national experts and families to learn from best practices.”

Plaintiffs Trevor Chaplick and Vivian Chaplick said the Fairfax County school district rejected the idea that their child, who has severe disabilities, needed to leave the division. The Chaplicks went ahead with a due-process hearing despite receiving a warning from a school system social worker that “they should not bother (with the case) because they ‘would lose,’” according to the suit.

Through public records requests, the Chaplick family found that hearing officers in Virginia rarely rule in favor of parents in due-process hearings.

In the 11-year period between 2010 and 2021, hearing officers have only ruled 25 times fully in favor of disabled children out of 1,391 cases, according to the suit. Those rulings represent 1.8% of the total aggregate cases overseen by these hearing officers, according to information from the public records requests. Before the Chaplicks’ request, that data was not publicly available.

The family sued the VDOE and the local school system last year over their implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, a federal law that ensures that students with disabilities receive a free and appropriate public education.

In January, the Chaplicks broadened the scope of their case to include another family and to allege active involvement of the state education department in denying students with disabilities access to educational services that are guaranteed to them under federal law.

A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit last week on procedural grounds. He did not, however, rule on the merits of the case. Attorneys on the case said they plan to appeal the decision.

“We are not going away. We are in this and committed for the long haul,” said William Merrill, a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP and counsel for the parents. “If we have a setback like we did in the District Court on the motion to dismiss, that to us is just another opportunity to pursue another avenue … If they knock us down in one place, we’re going to pop up somewhere else. Until the system is fixed, we are all committed to do whatever it takes to get it fixed.”

