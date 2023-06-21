Here's a look at five quick lessons from Tuesday's primaries:

1. The General Assembly is about to get less colorful and unpredictable with Tuesday's defeats of Sens. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg and Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield and Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.

We'll always have the memories of Morrissey hoisting an assault-style rifle in the General Assembly in 2013 while pushing for tougher gun laws, Chase berating a Capitol Police officer over a parking spot and March pursuing assault charges against a political rival who bumped her. That rival, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted. He defeated March in Tuesday's primary.

2. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's bid for more abortion restrictions just got tougher. Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who beat Morrissey, had made the contest a referendum on support for abortion rights. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, head of the Senate Education and Health Committee, also won her primary on Tuesday and will resume her post in the Democrats' "brick wall" against new abortion curbs.

3. The changing of the guard is accelerating. While Lucas and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, hung on to win Senate primaries on Tuesday, at least five other senators lost. Between retirements and primary defeats, at least 15 of the 40 current state senators will not return in January.

4. Fairfax continues to lose clout. Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, co-chairman of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, lost his primary to Stella Pekarsky, a member of the Fairfax County School Board. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, lost his primary to Saddam Azlan Salim, a financial consultant and immigrant from Bangladesh.

In the General Assembly power comes from seniority. Due to retirements, the Fairfax delegation is already losing Senate Majority leader Dick Saslaw; Sen. Janet Howell, the other co-chair of Senate Finance & Appropriations; former Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn, and Del. Ken Plum, a delegate for more than 40 years.

5. Youngkin still has some sway. All 10 of the GOP candidates the governor endorsed in contested legislative nominations prevailed. Now comes the tougher test - whether the governor can swing the key swing districts in November.

