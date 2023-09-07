The House and Senate on Wednesday approved and sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin a package of revisions to the state's two-year budget.

Here are five key takeaways on what's in the budget.

Tax relief

It includes more than $1.1 billion in tax relief measures beyond the $4 billion that the General Assembly approved last year. The bill includes a $200 rebate for individual filers and a $400 rebate for couples filing jointly to be dispersed this fall.

It increases the standard deduction to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for joint filers and eliminates the age limit for the military retirement income exemption.

Pay raises

The deal includes 2% increases for state employees and teachers, on top of the 5% already slated for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. (Local school boards would have to match the money for the teachers' raise.)

School funding

The bill provides an additional $645.3 million for public schools, including $418.3 million in one-time payments for school divisions, aimed at helping students recover from learning loss and to boost reading skills.

It also includes $152.3 million to pay for more school support staff.

Mental health

New funding totaling $155.6 million for behavioral health programs includes money for more crisis centers, housing help that includes mental health services, mobile crisis teams and expanded children's services.

Natural Resources

The budget adds $338.5 million in funds to help farmers reduce polluted runoff into streams and the Chesapeake Bay, $151 million to cut pollution from wastewater treatment plants and $100 million for flood control projects.