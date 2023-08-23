The first question of the 2024 Republican presidential debate Wednesday night was about “Rich Men North of Richmond,” the working class anthem by Oliver Anthony, of Farmville, that went viral this month.

Fox News Channel moderator Martha MacCallum asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis why the song has become so popular. Candidates were asked to lay out their economic arguments by way of explaining why a viral song decrying high taxes and the wealth of the elite had caught fire.

"As we sit here tonight, the number one song on the Billboard chart is called 'Rich Man North A Rich Man.' It is by a singer from Farmville, Virginia, named Oliver Anthony. His lyrics speak of alienation, of deep frustration with the state of government and of this country. Washington, D.C. is about 100 miles north of Richmond," she said.

DeSantis said it's because the "country is decline."

"We also cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars. Those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation," DeSantis said.

DeSantis also took an opportunity to go after Biden’s son Hunter, saying he made “hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings” while Americans “are working hard, and you can’t afford groceries a car or a new home.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he agreed “predominantly” with DeSantis’ response but argued he can be a consensus builder since he was “elected as a conservative Republican in a blue state.”

DeSantis, Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, activist Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took the stage Wednesday night for the Fox News event, the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election.

Former President Donald Trump did not take part.

An acoustic performance of Anthony’s song was posted by user radiowv on YouTube on Aug. 11 — and took off over the weekend. The song drew 17.5 million streams and sold 147,000 downloads in the week ending Thursday, according to Luminate, which tracks the data.

Billboard wrote, “The Virginia resident is resonating with music listeners, thanks to his song raging against greed and injustice.” The lyrics explore “the pain, frustration and angst of the working class into lines that rage against greedy rich men.”

Anthony performed Wednesday night in Farmville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

